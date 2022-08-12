John Petrucci Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has added 2022 headlining tour dates to his schedule.

Joining Petrucci on stage as bandmembers will be Mike Portnoy (formerly of Dream Theater) and Dave LaRue (formerly of Dixie Dregs and Steve Morse Band). The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues in October and November. This follows Petrucci's 2020 instrumental album Terminal Velocity, the second solo album of his career and first since 2005.

The opening act will be Meanstreak — featuring Rena Sands, Marlene Apuzzo, and Lisa Pace (respectively, the wives of Petrucci, Portnoy, and Dream Theater bassist John Myung) — who were pioneers on the metal scene in the '80s and '90s. For the tour, the group will also include vocalist Bettina France and drummer Yael.

