John Petrucci Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Rocking with Mike Portnoy and Dave LaRue, opener Meanstreak
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 12, 2022

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has added 2022 headlining tour dates to his schedule.

Joining Petrucci on stage as bandmembers will be Mike Portnoy (formerly of Dream Theater) and Dave LaRue (formerly of Dixie Dregs and Steve Morse Band). The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues in October and November. This follows Petrucci's 2020 instrumental album Terminal Velocity, the second solo album of his career and first since 2005.

The opening act will be Meanstreak — featuring Rena Sands, Marlene Apuzzo, and Lisa Pace (respectively, the wives of Petrucci, Portnoy, and Dream Theater bassist John Myung) — who were pioneers on the metal scene in the '80s and '90s. For the tour, the group will also include vocalist Bettina France and drummer Yael.

John Petrucci Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

John Petrucci All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 5
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Oct 6
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct 7
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Berklee Performance Center
Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA
Oct 12
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Oct 13
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Oct 14
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Oct 15
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 17
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 19
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 20
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at CMA Theater
CMA Theater Nashville, TN
Oct 21
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Oct 22
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Capitol Theatre Clearwater
Capitol Theatre Clearwater Clearwater, FL
Oct 23
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 26
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 27
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
Charline McCombs Empire Theatre San Antonio, TX
Oct 28
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Stafford Centre
Stafford Centre Stafford, TX
Oct 29
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 30
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 2
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 3
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Nov 4
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 7
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Palace Of Fine Arts
Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco, CA
Nov 12
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Pantages Theatre
Pantages Theatre Minneapolis, MN
Nov 13
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 14
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Nov 16
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 17
John Petrucci and Meanstreak
John Petrucci and Meanstreak at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
When do John Petrucci 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following John Petrucci on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out John Petrucci's Zumic artist page.

