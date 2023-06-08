Joji Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Joji has gained billions of streams since the man also known as George Kusunoki Miller changed his focus to personal music from comedy. This week, we get new 2023 tour dates from the Japanese R&B / hip hop / indie / pop artist.

Billed as Pandemonium, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo), and / or SavageRealm. In the coming months, Joji has festival performances and headlining shows in the UK, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy.

Joji All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Joji 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Joji on social media and sign up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

