Joji Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Published June 8, 2023

Joji has gained billions of streams since the man also known as George Kusunoki Miller changed his focus to personal music from comedy. This week, we get new 2023 tour dates from the Japanese R&B / hip hop / indie / pop artist.

Billed as Pandemonium, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo), and / or SavageRealm. In the coming months, Joji has festival performances and headlining shows in the UK, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy.

Joji Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 27
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Joji All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 5
to
Aug 6
Bleached Festival at Waterfront Park
Waterfront Park San Diego, CA
Aug 17
Joji, SavageRealm, Lil Toe and Rei Brown at Gunnersbury Park
Gunnersbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 20
Joji at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Aug 22
Joji at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Aug 22
to
Aug 26
Zurich Openair at ZOA City
ZOA City Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Aug 24
Joji at Carroponte
Carroponte Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 29
Joji, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 30
Joji, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Oct 3
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 5
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Oct 6
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Oracle Arena
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 11
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 13
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 14
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 17
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 20
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 21
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Oct 24
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 25
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Oct 27
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 29
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 31
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Nov 1
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Nov 4
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Nov 6
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 8
Joji, Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
When do Joji 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Joji on social media and sign up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

