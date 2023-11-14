Jon Batiste Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Uneasy Tour, new concerts are scheduled at venues across North America from February into April. The tour includes two shows at The Fillmore in San Francisco and the Big Ears Festival performance in Tennnessee.

When do Jon Batiste 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOVERIOT. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jon Batiste on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

