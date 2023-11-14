View all results for 'alt'
Jon Batiste Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 14, 2023

Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Uneasy Tour, new concerts are scheduled at venues across North America from February into April. The tour includes two shows at The Fillmore in San Francisco and the Big Ears Festival performance in Tennnessee.

When do Jon Batiste 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOVERIOT. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jon Batiste Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jon Batiste All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
2024 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival: Jon Batiste at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Feb 17
Jon Batiste at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 18
Jon Batiste [Early Show] at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 18
Jon Batiste [Late Show] at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 20
Jon Batiste at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Feb 22
Jon Batiste at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 23
Jon Batiste at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 24
Jon Batiste at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 26
Jon Batiste at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 27
Jon Batiste at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 28
Jon Batiste at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 3
Jon Batiste at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 12
Jon Batiste at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 13
Jon Batiste at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Mar 15
Jon Batiste at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Mar 16
Jon Batiste at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Mar 17
Jon Batiste at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 19
Jon Batiste at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar 21
Jon Batiste at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Big Ears Festival at Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN Tennessee, United States
Mar 22
Jon Batiste at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 26
Jon Batiste at Winspear Opera House
Winspear Opera House Dallas, TX
Mar 27
Jon Batiste at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jon Batiste on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jon Batiste's Zumic artist page.

artists
Jon Batiste
genres
Jazz Pop Pop Jazz Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste
Mar
19
Jon Batiste
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
