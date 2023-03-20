Jon Pardi Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jon Pardi has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Mr. Saturday Night.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Europe and North America from August into December. The opening acts on select dates will be Midland, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax, and others that will be announced at a later time. Jon also has a number of festival performances extending into the fall months.

When do Jon Pardi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages, Jon Pardi email newsletter, and Citi cardholders begin March 21. Support fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jon Pardi All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jon Pardi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Jon Pardi's Zumic artist page.