Jon Pardi Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ concerts in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 20, 2023

Jon Pardi has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Mr. Saturday Night.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Europe and North America from August into December. The opening acts on select dates will be Midland, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax, and others that will be announced at a later time. Jon also has a number of festival performances extending into the fall months.

When do Jon Pardi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages, Jon Pardi email newsletter, and Citi cardholders begin March 21. Support fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jon Pardi All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Apr 13
to
Apr 16
Country Thunder Arizona
Country Thunder Arizona at Country Thunder Fairgrounds Florence
Country Thunder Fairgrounds Florence Florence, AZ
Apr 14
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi at NMSU Pan American Center
NMSU Pan American Center Las Cruces, NM
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 29
Jon Pardi and Priscilla Block
Jon Pardi and Priscilla Block at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
CMA Fest
CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
The Country Fest
The Country Fest at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park
Clay's Resort Jellystone Park North Lawrence, OH
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Barefoot Country Music Fest
Barefoot Country Music Fest at Wildwood Beach
Wildwood Beach Wildwood, NJ
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Country Fest 2023
Country Fest 2023 at Country Fest
Country Fest Cadott, WI
Jun 23
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi at Bayfront Festival Park
Bayfront Festival Park Duluth, MN
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Country Concert 23
Country Concert 23 at Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, Ohio Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Country Thunder Saskatchewan
Country Thunder Saskatchewan at Craven, Saskatchewan
Craven, Saskatchewan Canada
Jul 15
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 20
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi at Porter County Expo Center
Porter County Expo Center Valparaiso, IN
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Country Thunder Wisconsin
Country Thunder Wisconsin at Shadow Hill Ranch
Shadow Hill Ranch Twin Lakes, WI
Jul 22
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi at Great Jones County Fairgrounds
Great Jones County Fairgrounds Monticello, IA
Jul 28
Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce
Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days Cheyenne, WY
Jul 29
Jon Pardi and Ben Burgess
Jon Pardi and Ben Burgess at Buffalo County Fairgrounds
Buffalo County Fairgrounds Kearney, NE
Aug 4
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Aug 11
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Country Thunder Alberta
Country Thunder Alberta at Fort Calgary
Fort Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 25
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
The Long Road Festival
The Long Road Festival at Stanford Hall
Stanford Hall Lutterworth, England, United Kingdom
Aug 28
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at The Old Fruitmarket
The Old Fruitmarket Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 29
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire , United Kingdom
Sep 3
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 4
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 6
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Sep 7
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley
Jon Pardi and Ella Langley at Debaser Strand
Debaser Strand Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 28
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Sep 29
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Sep 30
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Oct 5
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Oct 6
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Oct 7
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Golden Sky Festival
Golden Sky Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 19
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Swiftel Center
Swiftel Center Brookings, SD
Oct 20
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Oct 21
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Oct 26
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Oct 27
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Oct 28
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
Nov 2
Jon Pardi, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Nov 3
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Nov 4
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Nov 16
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Nov 17
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Tribute Communities Centre
Tribute Communities Centre Oshawa, ON, Canada
Nov 18
Jon Pardi, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Nov 30
Jon Pardi, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Dec 1
Jon Pardi, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 2
Jon Pardi, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Dec 8
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Dec 9
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jon Pardi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Jon Pardi's Zumic artist page.

