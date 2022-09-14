Jon Spencer & the HITmakers Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Legendary blues rocker Jon Spencer and his relatively new band the HITmakers have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers performed over 100 times during 2018-2019 and then took 2020-2021 off during the pandemic. In 2022, they have done about 34 shows so far according to setlist.fm, and will return to touring in October with headlining concerts across America before a brief tour through Europe in November. The newly planned dates are set at venues in the USA and Canada in January.

When do Jon Spencer & the HITmakers 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jon Spencer & the HITmakers on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Jon Spencer & the HITmakers released their first album, Spencer Gets It Lit. That follows a 25-year period in which Jon Spencer's main band was the Blues Explosion, a trio that revolutionized and popularized a style of music that embraced garage rock, punk, blues, and soul while showcasing bold overdriven guitar with no bass accompaniment. The HITmakers features Spencer alongside drummer Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney and multi-instrumentalist Sam Coomes, an ex-married couple who also perform as a duo called Quasi. Giving the group an especially hard edge is a second drummer, Bob Bert, who was in Sonic Youth in the early '80s and then joined Spencer in Pussy Galore.

