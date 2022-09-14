View all results for 'alt'
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rocking out in North America and Europe
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published September 14, 2022

Legendary blues rocker Jon Spencer and his relatively new band the HITmakers have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers performed over 100 times during 2018-2019 and then took 2020-2021 off during the pandemic. In 2022, they have done about 34 shows so far according to setlist.fm, and will return to touring in October with headlining concerts across America before a brief tour through Europe in November. The newly planned dates are set at venues in the USA and Canada in January.

When do Jon Spencer & the HITmakers 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 6
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Tellus360
Tellus360 Lancaster, PA
Oct 7
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Oct 8
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Club Cafe
Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 9
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at RUMBA CAFE
RUMBA CAFE Columbus, OH
Oct 10
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at The Southgate House Revival
The Southgate House Revival Newport, KY
Oct 11
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Oct 12
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Third Man Records
Third Man Records Nashville, TN
Oct 13
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Hi-Tone
Hi-Tone Memphis, TN
Oct 15
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Martin's Downtown
Martin's Downtown Jackson, MS
Oct 17
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at The Earl
The Earl Atlanta, GA
Oct 18
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Oct 19
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at New Brookland Tavern
New Brookland Tavern West Columbia, SC
Oct 20
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Snug Harbor
Snug Harbor Charlotte, NC
Oct 21
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 22
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Oct 23
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Nov 3
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at HYDROPHONE
HYDROPHONE Lorient, Bretagne, France
Nov 5
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 6
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at La Sirene - La Rochelle
La Sirene - La Rochelle La Rochelle, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Nov 12
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Rockstore
Rockstore Montpellier, Occitanie, France
Jan 24
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Cambridge, MA
Jan 27
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Bar Le Ritz
Bar Le Ritz Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 28
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at Club Saw
Club Saw Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jan 29
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers at The Bug Jar
The Bug Jar Rochester, NY

We recommend following Jon Spencer & the HITmakers on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Jon Spencer & the HITmakers released their first album, Spencer Gets It Lit. That follows a 25-year period in which Jon Spencer's main band was the Blues Explosion, a trio that revolutionized and popularized a style of music that embraced garage rock, punk, blues, and soul while showcasing bold overdriven guitar with no bass accompaniment. The HITmakers features Spencer alongside drummer Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney and multi-instrumentalist Sam Coomes, an ex-married couple who also perform as a duo called Quasi. Giving the group an especially hard edge is a second drummer, Bob Bert, who was in Sonic Youth in the early '80s and then joined Spencer in Pussy Galore.

For more, check out the Jon Spencer & the HITmakers Zumic artist page.

