Jonas Brothers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Three nights at the Park MGM, four in Mexico
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 15, 2022

The Jonas Brothers have added a round of 2022 Las Vegas residency dates to their schedule.

The band will tour Mexico from late August into September, with these three new Vegas performances added at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM from November 10 to 12. It was also recently announced the Jo Bros will be performing at next month's Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

When do Jonas Brothers Las Vegas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin August 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jonas Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jonas Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 27
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Estadio 3 De Marzo U.A.G
Estadio 3 De Marzo U.A.G Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Aug 29
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Mexico City Arena
Mexico City Arena Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Aug 30
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Mexico City Arena
Mexico City Arena Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sep 1
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Sep 2
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Nov 10
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Jonas Brothers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Jo Bros' Zumic artist page.

Sep
24
Global Citizen Festival NYC
Great Lawn At Central Park New York, NY
