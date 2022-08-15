Jonas Brothers Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Jonas Brothers have added a round of 2022 Las Vegas residency dates to their schedule.

The band will tour Mexico from late August into September, with these three new Vegas performances added at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM from November 10 to 12. It was also recently announced the Jo Bros will be performing at next month's Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

When do Jonas Brothers Las Vegas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin August 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jonas Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jonas Brothers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

