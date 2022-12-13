View all results for 'alt'
Jonas Brothers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

California show, Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2022

The Jonas Brothers have added a round of 2023 Las Vegas residency dates to their schedule.

The band has a January headlining performance at Banc of California stadium with Em Beihold. Three new Vegas performances have been announced at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM from February 17 to 19.

When do Jonas Brothers Las Vegas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Artist begin December 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced show is now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jonas Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 7
Jonas Brothers and Em Beihold
Jonas Brothers and Em Beihold at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Feb 17
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Jonas Brothers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Jo Bros' Zumic artist page.

