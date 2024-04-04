Jonas Brothers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, pop group Jonas Brothers added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Three new July and August concerts are planned in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tampa, Florida, and Hollywood, Florida. Later this month, the Jonas Brothers begin touring through South America and Mexico before going on the road in Europe starting in mid-May.

Jonas Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Jonas Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. The presale password for the Tampa show is MELODY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jonas Brothers on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

