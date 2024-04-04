Jonas Brothers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, pop group Jonas Brothers added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
Three new July and August concerts are planned in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tampa, Florida, and Hollywood, Florida. Later this month, the Jonas Brothers begin touring through South America and Mexico before going on the road in Europe starting in mid-May.
Jonas Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 16
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Apr 19
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 21
Costa 21
San Miguel, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Apr 23
Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida
La Florida, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Apr 25
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 26
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 27
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 30
Estadio Andrés Quintana Roo
Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
May 3
Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX)
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 4
Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX)
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 6
Arena Monterrey
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 7
Arena Monterrey
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 18
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
May 20
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
May 21
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 22
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
May 25
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 27
LDLC Arena
Décines-Charpieu, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
May 28
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 30
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Jun 1
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Jun 2
O2 Arena
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 3
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Jun 4
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 7
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 8
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 10
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 12
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Co-op Live Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 20
SSE Arena, Belfast
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Weidner Field
Colorado Springs, CO
Jul 31
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Tampa, FL
When do Jonas Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. The presale password for the Tampa show is MELODY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Jonas Brothers on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Jo Bros' Zumic artist page.