Jonas Brothers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ concerts around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 4, 2024

This week, pop group Jonas Brothers added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Three new July and August concerts are planned in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tampa, Florida, and Hollywood, Florida. Later this month, the Jonas Brothers begin touring through South America and Mexico before going on the road in Europe starting in mid-May.

Jonas Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 16
Jonas Brothers at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Apr 19
Jonas Brothers at Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin) Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 21
Jonas Brothers at Costa 21
Costa 21 San Miguel, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Apr 23
Jonas Brothers at Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida
Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida La Florida, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Apr 25
Jonas Brothers at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 26
Jonas Brothers at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 27
Jonas Brothers at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Apr 30
Jonas Brothers at Estadio Andrés Quintana Roo
Estadio Andrés Quintana Roo Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
May 3
Jonas Brothers at Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX)
Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX) Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 4
Jonas Brothers at Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX)
Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX) Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 6
Jonas Brothers at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 7
Jonas Brothers at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 18
Jonas Brothers at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
May 20
Jonas Brothers at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
May 21
Jonas Brothers at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 22
Jonas Brothers at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 25
Jonas Brothers at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 27
Jonas Brothers at LDLC Arena
LDLC Arena Décines-Charpieu, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
May 28
Jonas Brothers at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 30
Jonas Brothers at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jun 1
Jonas Brothers at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jun 2
Jonas Brothers at O2 Arena
O2 Arena Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 3
Jonas Brothers at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jun 4
Jonas Brothers at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 7
Jonas Brothers at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 8
Jonas Brothers at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 10
Jonas Brothers at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 12
Jonas Brothers at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Jonas Brothers at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Jonas Brothers at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Jonas Brothers at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Jonas Brothers at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Jonas Brothers at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 20
Jonas Brothers at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Jonas Brothers at Weidner Field
Weidner Field Colorado Springs, CO
Jul 31
Jonas Brothers at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Aug 2
Jonas Brothers at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
When do Jonas Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. The presale password for the Tampa show is MELODY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jonas Brothers on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Jo Bros' Zumic artist page.

