Jonas Brothers Plan 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Jonas Brothers have announced 2022 Las Vegas residency dates. At this time, five performances are planned from June 3 to 11 at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM.

Previously, the Jo Bros announced rescheduled tour dates happening in Mexico, performing two nights in August and two more in September. Last year, in spite of the COVID pandemic, the group toured extensively around North America.

When do Jonas Brothers 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins Marcy 7. Presales for Citi cardholders and fan club members begin March 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jonas Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

