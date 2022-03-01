View all results for 'alt'
Jonas Brothers Plan 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Five nights at the Park MGM, four in Mexico
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 1, 2022

The Jonas Brothers have announced 2022 Las Vegas residency dates. At this time, five performances are planned from June 3 to 11 at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM.

Previously, the Jo Bros announced rescheduled tour dates happening in Mexico, performing two nights in August and two more in September. Last year, in spite of the COVID pandemic, the group toured extensively around North America.

When do Jonas Brothers 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins Marcy 7. Presales for Citi cardholders and fan club members begin March 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Jonas Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 3
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 4
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 9
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 29
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Mexico City Arena
Mexico City Arena Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Aug 30
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Mexico City Arena
Mexico City Arena Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sep 1
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Sep 2
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico

We recommend following Jonas Brothers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Jo Bros' Zumic artist page.

artists
Jonas Brothers
genres
Pop Pop Rock
