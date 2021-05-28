Jordan Davis Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country singer Jordan Davis has announced 2021 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Buy Dirt.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-size venues across America from September into December. The opening acts on all dates will be musical duo Seaforth and Canadian musician MacKenzie Porter. Before then, Jordan is looking at a busy touring schedule. He will perform at a handful of fairs and festivals beginning in June and will join country star Kane Brown in October.

When do Jordan Davis 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Jordan Davis fan club member's presales begin June 1. Presales for Seaforth fan club, MacKenzie Porter fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jordan Davis All Tour Dates and Tickets

TICKETS

We recommend following Jordan Davis on social media and signing up for his fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jordan Davis' Zumic artist page.