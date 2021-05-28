View all results for 'alt'
Jordan Davis Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Buy Dirt' fall tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 28, 2021

Country singer Jordan Davis has announced 2021 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Buy Dirt.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-size venues across America from September into December. The opening acts on all dates will be musical duo Seaforth and Canadian musician MacKenzie Porter. Before then, Jordan is looking at a busy touring schedule. He will perform at a handful of fairs and festivals beginning in June and will join country star Kane Brown in October.

When do Jordan Davis 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Jordan Davis fan club member's presales begin June 1. Presales for Seaforth fan club, MacKenzie Porter fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jordan Davis All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 4
to
Jun 6
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam at Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 10
to
Jun 13
Carolina Country Music Fest
Carolina Country Music Fest at Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach
Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach, SC
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Country Fest 2
Country Fest 2 at Clay's Park Resort
Clay's Park Resort North Lawrence, OH
Jul 30
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis at Margaritaville Resort Casino
Rescheduled
Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, LA
Aug 13
to
Aug 14
Rock the South 2021
Rock the South 2021 at Rock The South
Rock The South Cullman, AL
Aug 23
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis at Crawford County Fair
Crawford County Fair Meadville, PA
Aug 27
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis at Central Wisconsin State Fair
Central Wisconsin State Fair Marshfield, WI
Sep 9
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 10
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at Joe's Live
Joe's Live Rosemont, IL
Sep 11
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 17
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 23
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct 1
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Oct 2
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Oct 5
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 7
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Oct 9
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 10
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 14
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 16
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 17
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 22
Kane Brown, RESTLESS ROAD, and Jordan Davis
Kane Brown, RESTLESS ROAD, and Jordan Davis at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Oct 23
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Oct 24
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 28
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 29
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 30
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Nov 4
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Nov 5
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 6
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Nov 19
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 20
Kane Brown, RESTLESS ROAD, and Jordan Davis
Kane Brown, RESTLESS ROAD, and Jordan Davis at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Nov 21
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and Restless Road at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Dec 2
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Dec 3
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 4
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and RESTLESS ROAD at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Dec 10
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Dec 11
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Dec 16
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and Mackenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and Mackenzie Porter at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 17
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Dec 18
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Dec 19
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter
Jordan Davis, Seaforth, and MacKenzie Porter at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA

TICKETS

We recommend following Jordan Davis on social media and signing up for his fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jordan Davis' Zumic artist page.

