Jorja Smith Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, English artist Jorja Smith added a pair of 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with her new album, Falling or Flying, two new October shows are planned for The Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and the Apollo Theatre in New York City. The opening act for the new dates will be Jamaican singer-songwriter Lila Iké. In addition, Jorja also has previously scheduled concerts coming up in the UK.

When do Jorja Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 9. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jorja Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jorja Smith on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jorja Smith's Zumic artist page.