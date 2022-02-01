Josh Groban Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Josh Groban has planned 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, Harmony.

The newly announced dates are set from June into August, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. In the spirit of harmony, a talented lineup of performers is on board as opening acts: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward. The Red Rocks show in Colorado will be a little different, with the Colorado Symphony joining the singer. Before the summer tour, Groban returns to the stage in April with a performance in Rhode Island and then three shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

When do Josh Groban 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardmember. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HARMONY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Josh Groban All Tour Dates and Tickets

