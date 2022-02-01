View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Josh Groban Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

26 coast-to-coast shows with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2022

Josh Groban has planned 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, Harmony.

The newly announced dates are set from June into August, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. In the spirit of harmony, a talented lineup of performers is on board as opening acts: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward. The Red Rocks show in Colorado will be a little different, with the Colorado Symphony joining the singer. Before the summer tour, Groban returns to the stage in April with a performance in Rhode Island and then three shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

When do Josh Groban 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardmember. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HARMONY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Josh Groban Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 7
Josh Groban
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 8
Josh Groban
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 9
Josh Groban
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul 8
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 9
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Josh Groban All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 2
Josh Groban
Josh Groban at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Apr 7
Josh Groban
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 8
Josh Groban
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 9
Josh Groban
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 17
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 18
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 21
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 23
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 26
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 28
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 29
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 1
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 2
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 5
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 6
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 8
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 9
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 12
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 13
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 15
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jul 16
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 18
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Jul 19
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 21
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 22
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 24
Josh Groban and The Colorado Symphony
Josh Groban and The Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 27
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 29
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 30
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 2
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Josh Groban on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For the latest music, news, and tour dates from Josh Groban, check out his Zumic artist page.

2
421
artists
Josh Groban
genres
Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Josh Groban
Josh Groban
Apr
7
Josh Groban
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr
8
Josh Groban
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr
9
Josh Groban
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul
8
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul
9
Josh Groban, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli, and Eleri Ward
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Josh Groban Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 21, 2019
Josh Groban Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Pop Josh Groban
1
907
image for article Josh Groban Reveals 2020 NYC Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 8, 2019
Josh Groban Reveals 2020 NYC Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Pop Josh Groban
2
1902
image for article Josh Groban and Idina Menzel Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code and On-Sale Info
March 12, 2018
Josh Groban and Idina Menzel Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Broadway & Musicals Pop Idina Menzel Josh Groban
3
3043
Back to top
seating chart