Josh Ritter Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Photo credit: Jon Athans Photography

This week, Josh Ritter added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in October and November at venues across Europe. Josh will be backed by the Royal City band and will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album Hello Starling by performing it in full along with other songs. Josh returns to touring across the USA in early June with shows in Utah and Missouri.

When do Josh Ritter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Josh shared some insight about performing Hello Starling around Europe in a social media post:

When I wrote Hello Starling, I was playing coffee shops and open mics. By the time it came out, I was on tour with the Frames and Joan Baez. I was practically living on the road, spending a bunch of time in Europe, hearing my songs on the radio for the first time, staying up all night, doing all these things I had only dreamt of. It was a grand time, and it just feels right to kick off the 20th anniversary of the album over there in Ireland, England, and the Netherlands, where we spent so much time way back then.

