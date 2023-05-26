View all results for 'alt'
Josh Ritter Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

30+ shows in North America and Europe
by Francesco Marano

Published May 26, 2023
Photo credit: Jon Athans Photography

This week, Josh Ritter added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in October and November at venues across Europe. Josh will be backed by the Royal City band and will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album Hello Starling by performing it in full along with other songs. Josh returns to touring across the USA in early June with shows in Utah and Missouri.

Josh Ritter Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 14
Josh Ritter at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT

Josh Ritter All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 1
Josh Ritter at Egyptian Theatre - UT
Egyptian Theatre - UT Park City, UT
Jun 2
Josh Ritter at Egyptian Theatre - UT
Egyptian Theatre - UT Park City, UT
Jun 3
Josh Ritter at Egyptian Theatre - UT
Egyptian Theatre - UT Park City, UT
Jun 4
Josh Ritter at Egyptian Theatre - UT
Egyptian Theatre - UT Park City, UT
Jun 6
Josh Ritter at City Winery At City Foundry STL
City Winery At City Foundry STL St. Louis, MO
Jun 7
Josh Ritter at City Winery At City Foundry STL
City Winery At City Foundry STL St. Louis, MO
Jul 27
Josh Ritter and Gregory Alan Isakov at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jul 28
Josh Ritter and Gregory Alan Isakov at Waterfront Park
Waterfront Park Burlington, VT
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Rocky Mountain Folks Festival 2023 at Planet Bluegrass Ranch
Planet Bluegrass Ranch Lyons, CO
Sep 14
Josh Ritter at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Sep 29
Josh Ritter at Longhorn Ballroom
Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX
Sep 30
Josh Ritter at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Oct 1
Josh Ritter at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Oct 2
Josh Ritter at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
Oct 4
Josh Ritter at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 5
Josh Ritter at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Oct 6
Josh Ritter at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Josh Ritter at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Oct 10
Josh Ritter at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Oct 11
Josh Ritter at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 18
Josh Ritter at Set Theatre
Set Theatre Kilkenny, County Kilkenny, Ireland
Oct 19
Josh Ritter at Leisureland
Leisureland Galway, County Galway, Ireland
Oct 20
Josh Ritter at Mandela Hall
Mandela Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Josh Ritter at Dolans Warehouse
Dolans Warehouse Limerick, County Limerick, Ireland
Oct 23
Josh Ritter at Cork Opera House
Cork Opera House Emmet Place, Ireland
Oct 24
Josh Ritter at National Concert Hall
National Concert Hall Co. Dublin, Ireland
Oct 25
Josh Ritter at National Concert Hall
National Concert Hall Co. Dublin, Ireland
Oct 27
Josh Ritter at Hackney Church
Hackney Church London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Josh Ritter at RNCM Concert Hall
RNCM Concert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
Josh Ritter at Saint Lukes Glasgow
Saint Lukes Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Josh Ritter at LantarenVenster
LantarenVenster Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 1
Josh Ritter at Patronaat
Patronaat Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Nov 2
Josh Ritter at PANDORA Store Leidschendam Mall of Netherland
PANDORA Store Leidschendam Mall of Netherland Leidschendam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 4
Take Root Festival at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
When do Josh Ritter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Josh Ritter on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Josh shared some insight about performing Hello Starling around Europe in a social media post:

When I wrote Hello Starling, I was playing coffee shops and open mics. By the time it came out, I was on tour with the Frames and Joan Baez. I was practically living on the road, spending a bunch of time in Europe, hearing my songs on the radio for the first time, staying up all night, doing all these things I had only dreamt of. It was a grand time, and it just feels right to kick off the 20th anniversary of the album over there in Ireland, England, and the Netherlands, where we spent so much time way back then.

For more, check out Josh Ritter's Zumic artist page.

Josh Ritter
