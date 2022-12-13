View all results for 'alt'
Joshua Bassett Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Complicated Tour' in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2022

Singer / songwriter Joshua Bassett has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Complicated Tour, the newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg in March and April with opening act Lindsey Lomis. The European portion is set from late April into May with Stacey Ryan also on the bill.

When do Joshua Bassett 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is COMPLICATED. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joshua Bassett Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Joshua Bassett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 8
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 10
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 11
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Centre In Vancouver For Performing Arts
The Centre In Vancouver For Performing Arts Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 12
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 14
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 15
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 17
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 18
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 19
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 21
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 24
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 25
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Mar 26
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 28
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 29
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 31
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Apr 1
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Apr 3
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 4
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 5
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 8
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 9
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 12
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis
Joshua Bassett and Lindsey Lomis at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Apr 28
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 29
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
May 1
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 3
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
May 4
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
May 6
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 9
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan
Joshua Bassett and Stacey Ryan at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Joshua Bassett on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Joshua released a new album titled Sad Songs in a Hotel Room. For more, check out Joshua Bassett's Zumic artist page.

