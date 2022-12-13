Joshua Bassett Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer / songwriter Joshua Bassett has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Complicated Tour, the newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg in March and April with opening act Lindsey Lomis. The European portion is set from late April into May with Stacey Ryan also on the bill.

When do Joshua Bassett 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is COMPLICATED. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joshua Bassett All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Joshua Bassett on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Joshua released a new album titled Sad Songs in a Hotel Room. For more, check out Joshua Bassett's Zumic artist page.