Journey Add 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Journey have shared details for a Las Vegas residency run this year.

The newly announced shows are planned in December with six performances at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. Before then, the classic rockers have a few headlining concerts scheduled, including two very special performances in the New York region. At this time, there is no word if the band will reschedule their tour dates with Pretenders, which was planned for last year but was scrapped due to the pandemic.

When do Journey 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the Las Vegas shows, the general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders begin August 18. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Journey All Tour Dates and Tickets

