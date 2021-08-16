View all results for 'alt'
Journey Add 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

December residency at Virgin Hotels
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2021

Journey have shared details for a Las Vegas residency run this year.

The newly announced shows are planned in December with six performances at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. Before then, the classic rockers have a few headlining concerts scheduled, including two very special performances in the New York region. At this time, there is no word if the band will reschedule their tour dates with Pretenders, which was planned for last year but was scrapped due to the pandemic.

When do Journey 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the Las Vegas shows, the general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders begin August 18. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Journey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 21
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, and more
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, and more at Great Lawn At Central Park
Great Lawn At Central Park New York, NY
Aug 21
Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Never Forget Concert
Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Never Forget Concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Journey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 20
Journey
Journey at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 21
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, and more
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, and more at Great Lawn At Central Park
Great Lawn At Central Park New York, NY
Aug 21
Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Never Forget Concert
Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Never Forget Concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 22
Journey
Journey at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA
Sep 18
iHeartRadio Music Festival
iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 18
Journey
Journey at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Journey on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Journey's Zumic artist page.

