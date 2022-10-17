Journey Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Journey have shared details for 2023 tour dates for North America. The opening act will be classic rockers Toto.

In conjunction with their most recent album, Freedom, the newly announced concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from February into April.

When do Journey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin October 18. Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Journey All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Journey on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

With a 45+ year career, Journey are still going strong since undergoing a makeover when drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory left in 2020. The current lineup includes founding member and guitarist Neal Schon with longtime multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Cain, Dean Castronovo on drums, Jason Derlatka on keys, Todd Jensen on bass, and Filipino vocalist Arnel Pineda who has been the band's lead singer since 2007.

