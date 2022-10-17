View all results for 'alt'
Journey Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Freedom' tour with Toto
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 17, 2022

Journey have shared details for 2023 tour dates for North America. The opening act will be classic rockers Toto.

In conjunction with their most recent album, Freedom, the newly announced concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from February into April.

When do Journey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin October 18. Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Journey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 4
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Feb 5
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Feb 8
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Feb 10
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Feb 11
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Feb 14
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Feb 17
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Feb 19
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Feb 22
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Feb 23
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Feb 26
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Mar 1
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Capital One Arena
Rescheduled
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Mar 3
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Mar 4
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at XL Center
XL Center Hartford, CT
Mar 8
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 9
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Centre Vidéotron
Rescheduled
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Mar 12
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Scotiabank Arena
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 13
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Mar 16
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Mar 17
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 20
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Mar 21
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Mar 24
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Mar 25
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Mar 28
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Mar 31
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Apr 1
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Apr 4
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 7
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Great Southern Bank Arena
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Apr 8
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Apr 11
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Apr 13
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Apr 14
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Apr 17
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Apr 19
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Stockton Arena
Stockton Arena Stockton, CA
Apr 22
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Apr 23
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Apr 25
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA

We recommend following Journey on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

With a 45+ year career, Journey are still going strong since undergoing a makeover when drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory left in 2020. The current lineup includes founding member and guitarist Neal Schon with longtime multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Cain, Dean Castronovo on drums, Jason Derlatka on keys, Todd Jensen on bass, and Filipino vocalist Arnel Pineda who has been the band's lead singer since 2007.

For concert tickets and more, check out Journey's Zumic artist page.

