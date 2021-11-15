View all results for 'alt'
Journey Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billy Idol and Toto set as opening bands
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2021

Journey have shared details for 2022 tour dates for North America, billed as Freedom. Joining the classic rockers as the opening bands will be the energetic Billy Idol for the first leg of the tour and the newly reunited Toto on the second leg. Next month, Journey will perform a Las Vegas residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Journey's lineup has undergone a makeover since drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory left last year. The current lineup includes founding member and guitarist Neal Schon with longtime multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Cain, and dynamite Filipino vocalist Arnel Pineda who has been the band's lead singer since 2007. The newest members are bassist Randy Jackson (yes, that Randy Jackson who played on the band's 1986 album Raised on Radio), keyboardist Jason Derlatka, and a new two-drummer setup featuring Deen Castronovo (who had been Journey's drummer from 1998 to 2015) and Narada Michael Walden (best known for his work with Mahavishnu Orchestra, Weather Report, and Jeff Beck).

When do Journey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers begin November 16. Journey fan club members, Toto fan club members, Billy Idol fan club members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Journey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 25
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Feb 27
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Journey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Journey
Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 18
Journey
Journey at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 22
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 23
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Feb 25
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Feb 27
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 28
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Mar 2
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 5
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Mar 7
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 8
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Times Union Center
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Mar 12
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Mar 14
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Mar 16
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Mar 17
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 19
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Mar 21
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Mar 24
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 27
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 28
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 31
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Apr 1
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Apr 4
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Apr 5
Journey and Billy Idol
Journey and Billy Idol at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Apr 7
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 9
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Apr 11
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Apr 13
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Apr 15
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Apr 20
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 21
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Apr 22
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Bloomington, IL
Apr 24
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 25
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Apr 27
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 28
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Apr 30
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
May 2
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
May 4
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
May 5
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
May 7
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
May 9
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC

We recommend following Journey on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Journey shared a music video for their new song, "The Way We Used To Be." For concert tickets and more, check out Journey's Zumic artist page.

