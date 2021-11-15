Journey Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Journey have shared details for 2022 tour dates for North America, billed as Freedom. Joining the classic rockers as the opening bands will be the energetic Billy Idol for the first leg of the tour and the newly reunited Toto on the second leg. Next month, Journey will perform a Las Vegas residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Journey's lineup has undergone a makeover since drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory left last year. The current lineup includes founding member and guitarist Neal Schon with longtime multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Cain, and dynamite Filipino vocalist Arnel Pineda who has been the band's lead singer since 2007. The newest members are bassist Randy Jackson (yes, that Randy Jackson who played on the band's 1986 album Raised on Radio), keyboardist Jason Derlatka, and a new two-drummer setup featuring Deen Castronovo (who had been Journey's drummer from 1998 to 2015) and Narada Michael Walden (best known for his work with Mahavishnu Orchestra, Weather Report, and Jeff Beck).

When do Journey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers begin November 16. Journey fan club members, Toto fan club members, Billy Idol fan club members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

