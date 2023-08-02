View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Joy Oladokun Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Noah Kahan
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 2, 2023

Multi-genre artist Joy Oladokun has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Living Proof.

The new concerts are set at North American venues along the West Coast in November. After festival performances later this month, Joy has one concert opening for The Teskey Brothers and another nine with Noah Kahan. In September, Joy begins a headlining North American tour.

When do Joy Oladokun 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joy Oladokun Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park (Bridgeport)
Seaside Park (Bridgeport) Bridgeport, CT
Oct 2
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Joy Oladokun All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 4
The Teskey Brothers and Joy Oladokun at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 8
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 9
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 11
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 15
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 16
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 18
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Aug 19
Noah Kahan and Joy Oladokun at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 7
to
Sep 9
Park City Song Summit 2023 at Park City Song Summit
Park City Song Summit Park City, UT
Sep 10
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Sep 12
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Sep 13
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Sep 14
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Music Midtown Festival at Piedmont Park
Piedmont Park Atlanta, GA
Sep 19
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 20
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Sep 22
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Sep 23
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Sep 24
Joy Oladokun and Becca Mancari at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 26
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Sep 27
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Sep 28
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park (Bridgeport)
Seaside Park (Bridgeport) Bridgeport, CT
Oct 1
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 2
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 4
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 5
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Nov 4
Joy Oladokun at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
Nov 5
Joy Oladokun at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Nov 7
Joy Oladokun at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Nov 9
Joy Oladokun at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Nov 10
Joy Oladokun at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Joy Oladokun at Little Saint
Little Saint Healdsburg, CA
Nov 14
Joy Oladokun at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 15
Joy Oladokun at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 16
Joy Oladokun at Wow Hall
Wow Hall Eugene, OR
Nov 18
Joy Oladokun at Felton Music Hall - Felton
Felton Music Hall - Felton Felton, CA
Nov 19
Joy Oladokun at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Joy Oladokun on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Joy Oladokun's Zumic artist page.

1
210
artists
Joy Oladokun
genres
Folk Folk-pop Pop R&B Roots Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Joy Oladokun
Joy Oladokun
Oct
2
Joy Oladokun and Jensen Mcrae
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart