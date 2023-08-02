Joy Oladokun Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-genre artist Joy Oladokun has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Living Proof.
The new concerts are set at North American venues along the West Coast in November. After festival performances later this month, Joy has one concert opening for The Teskey Brothers and another nine with Noah Kahan. In September, Joy begins a headlining North American tour.
When do Joy Oladokun 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Joy Oladokun Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Joy Oladokun All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 4
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Saint Charles, IA
Aug 8
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 9
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Aug 11
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA
Aug 15
Marymoor Park
Redmond, WA
Aug 16
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 18
Pavilion at Riverfront
Spokane, WA
Aug 19
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 7
to
Sep 9
Park City Song Summit
Park City, UT
Sep 10
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Sep 12
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Sep 13
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Piedmont Park
Atlanta, GA
Sep 19
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Sep 20
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
Sep 22
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Sep 23
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Sep 24
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
Sep 26
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Sep 28
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 5
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Nov 4
The Kessler Theater
Dallas, TX
Nov 9
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Nov 10
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Little Saint
Healdsburg, CA
Nov 14
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Nov 18
Felton Music Hall - Felton
Felton, CA
Nov 19
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Joy Oladokun on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Joy Oladokun's Zumic artist page.