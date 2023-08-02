Joy Oladokun Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-genre artist Joy Oladokun has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Living Proof.

The new concerts are set at North American venues along the West Coast in November. After festival performances later this month, Joy has one concert opening for The Teskey Brothers and another nine with Noah Kahan. In September, Joy begins a headlining North American tour.

When do Joy Oladokun 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joy Oladokun All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Joy Oladokun on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Joy Oladokun's Zumic artist page.