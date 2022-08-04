View all results for 'alt'
Joyner Lucas Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'ADHD' tour across America with Symba
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 4, 2022

Hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his debut album, ADHD.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening act on all the new dates will be West Coast rapper Symba.

Joyner Lucas All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 16
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 17
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 19
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 21
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 23
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 27
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Sep 28
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Sep 30
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum
The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Oct 2
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Oct 7
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 8
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 10
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 11
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 12
Joyner Lucas and Symba
Joyner Lucas and Symba at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
When do Joyner Lucas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We suggest you follow Joyner Lucas on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Joyner Lucas Zumic artist page.

