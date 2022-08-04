Joyner Lucas Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his debut album, ADHD.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening act on all the new dates will be West Coast rapper Symba.

Joyner Lucas All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Joyner Lucas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We suggest you follow Joyner Lucas on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

