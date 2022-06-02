View all results for 'alt'
iDKHOW & Joywave Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2022

Indie rockers I Dont Know How But They Found Me (aka iDKHOW) and Joywave have set 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as the Welcome to Hellvetica Tour, the newly planned concerts are scheduled across North American venues in August and September. In total, 23 co-headlining events are planned. At this time, these are the only performances Joywave have for 2022. iDKHOW have one headlining performance set for next month in Texas.

When do I Dont Know How But They Found Me & Joywave 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BEEFUS. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joywave All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 25
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Aug 26
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 27
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Aug 29
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Aug 30
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Aug 31
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Admiral
The Admiral Omaha, NE
Sep 2
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 3
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Sep 6
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Sep 7
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 9
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Sep 10
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Sep 11
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Sep 13
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 16
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Sep 17
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Sep 18
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 20
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at Hell at The Masquerade
Hell at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Sep 21
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Sep 23
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 24
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 25
iDKHOW and Joywave
iDKHOW and Joywave at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Joywave released a new album titled Cleanse. For more, check out the iDKHOW and Joywave Zumic artist pages.

