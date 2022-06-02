iDKHOW & Joywave Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers I Dont Know How But They Found Me (aka iDKHOW) and Joywave have set 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as the Welcome to Hellvetica Tour, the newly planned concerts are scheduled across North American venues in August and September. In total, 23 co-headlining events are planned. At this time, these are the only performances Joywave have for 2022. iDKHOW have one headlining performance set for next month in Texas.

When do I Dont Know How But They Found Me & Joywave 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BEEFUS. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Joywave released a new album titled Cleanse. For more, check out the iDKHOW and Joywave Zumic artist pages.