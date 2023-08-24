View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

JP Saxe Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour and opening for John Mayer
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published August 24, 2023

Canadian artist JP Saxe has added tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, A Grey Area. The LP is scheduled for release on September 22.

In October and November, JP will be on tour as the opening act for John Mayer. The newly planned headlining concerts are from January into March at venues across Canada and the USA. With his most popular song "If The World Was Ending" gaining over a billion streams on Spotify, it is only appropriate that he will soon be embarking on a world tour that includes over a dozen dates in Europe during the appropriately romantic month of April.

When do JP Saxe 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is grey. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

JP Saxe Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 3
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 4
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 21
John Mayer and JP Saxe at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

JP Saxe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 3
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 4
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 6
John Mayer and JP Saxe at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 7
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 11
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 13
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Oct 17
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 18
John Mayer and JP Saxe at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 20
John Mayer and JP Saxe at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Oct 21
John Mayer and JP Saxe at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 23
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 25
John Mayer and JP Saxe at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 28
John Mayer and JP Saxe at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 30
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 1
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 5
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 10
John Mayer and JP Saxe at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jan 27
JP Saxe at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jan 28
JP Saxe at The Palace Theatre
The Palace Theatre Calgary, AB, Canada
Jan 30
JP Saxe at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jan 31
JP Saxe at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Feb 2
JP Saxe at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 6
JP Saxe at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Feb 9
JP Saxe at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Feb 10
JP Saxe at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 12
JP Saxe at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Feb 15
JP Saxe at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Feb 16
JP Saxe at C3 Stage
C3 Stage Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Feb 17
JP Saxe at Foro DiDi
Foro DiDi Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Feb 19
JP Saxe at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Feb 20
JP Saxe at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Feb 21
JP Saxe at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
Feb 23
JP Saxe at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Feb 24
JP Saxe at The Orpheum - Tampa
The Orpheum - Tampa Tampa, FL
Feb 25
JP Saxe at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 28
JP Saxe at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 1
JP Saxe at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 2
JP Saxe at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Mar 3
JP Saxe at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Mar 6
JP Saxe at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 7
JP Saxe at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 8
JP Saxe at Algonquin Commons Theatre
Algonquin Commons Theatre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Mar 9
JP Saxe at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 11
JP Saxe at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Mar 12
JP Saxe at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 14
JP Saxe at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 16
JP Saxe at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Mar 17
JP Saxe at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 19
JP Saxe at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 21
JP Saxe at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 23
JP Saxe at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 1
JP Saxe at Klubben Fryshuset
Klubben Fryshuset Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 2
JP Saxe at Vulkan Arena
Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway
Apr 4
JP Saxe at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Apr 6
JP Saxe at Hole
Hole Berlin, BE, Germany
Apr 8
JP Saxe at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 9
JP Saxe at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Apr 11
JP Saxe at Santeria Social Club
Santeria Social Club Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 13
JP Saxe at Sala Changó
Sala Changó Madrid, MD, Spain
Apr 14
JP Saxe at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Apr 16
JP Saxe at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 17
JP Saxe at Electric Brixton
Electric Brixton London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
JP Saxe at Gorilla Manchester
Gorilla Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
JP Saxe at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 21
JP Saxe at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow JP Saxe on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the JP Saxe Zumic artist page.

1
150
artists
JP Saxe
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist JP Saxe
JP Saxe
Oct
3
John Mayer and JP Saxe
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct
4
John Mayer and JP Saxe
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct
21
John Mayer and JP Saxe
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart