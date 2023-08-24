JP Saxe Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian artist JP Saxe has added tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, A Grey Area. The LP is scheduled for release on September 22.

In October and November, JP will be on tour as the opening act for John Mayer. The newly planned headlining concerts are from January into March at venues across Canada and the USA. With his most popular song "If The World Was Ending" gaining over a billion streams on Spotify, it is only appropriate that he will soon be embarking on a world tour that includes over a dozen dates in Europe during the appropriately romantic month of April.

When do JP Saxe 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is grey. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

