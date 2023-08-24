JP Saxe Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian artist JP Saxe has added tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, A Grey Area. The LP is scheduled for release on September 22.
In October and November, JP will be on tour as the opening act for John Mayer. The newly planned headlining concerts are from January into March at venues across Canada and the USA. With his most popular song "If The World Was Ending" gaining over a billion streams on Spotify, it is only appropriate that he will soon be embarking on a world tour that includes over a dozen dates in Europe during the appropriately romantic month of April.
When do JP Saxe 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is grey. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Oct 3
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Oct 4
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Oct 7
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 11
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 17
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 18
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 20
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Oct 23
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Oct 25
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 28
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 30
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Nov 1
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Nov 5
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Jan 27
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jan 28
The Palace Theatre
Calgary, AB, Canada
Jan 30
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 2
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Feb 6
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Feb 9
The Music Box
San Diego, CA
Feb 10
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Feb 15
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Feb 16
C3 Stage
Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Feb 17
Foro DiDi
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Feb 21
The Kessler Theater
Dallas, TX
Feb 24
The Orpheum - Tampa
Tampa, FL
Feb 25
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 28
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Mar 1
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Mar 2
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 3
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 7
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 8
Algonquin Commons Theatre
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Mar 9
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 11
Mr Small's Theater
Millvale, PA
Mar 12
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Mar 14
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Mar 16
A and R Music Bar
Columbus, OH
Mar 17
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 19
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Mar 21
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 1
Klubben Fryshuset
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 2
Vulkan Arena
Oslo, Norway
Apr 4
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Apr 8
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 9
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Apr 11
Santeria Social Club
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 13
Sala Changó
Madrid, MD, Spain
Apr 14
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Apr 16
La Maroquinerie
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 17
Electric Brixton
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Gorilla Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 21
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
For the most up-to-date information, follow JP Saxe on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the JP Saxe Zumic artist page.