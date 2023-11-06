View all results for 'alt'
Juanes Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour
Published November 6, 2023

This week, Colombian musician Juanes announced 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned from in February and March at North American venues coast-to-coast. Twenty-four shows are planned in the USA and two in Canada. Juanes recently wrapped up a South American tour.

When do Juanes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 9. Presales for American Express / Citi cardmembers begin November 7. Artist, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, 412800 for Citi, and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Juanes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Juanes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 13
Juanes at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Feb 14
Juanes at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 16
Juanes at Chumash Casino
Chumash Casino Santa Ynez, CA
Feb 17
Juanes at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Feb 18
Juanes at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Feb 21
Juanes at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Feb 23
Juanes at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Feb 24
Juanes at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Juanes at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Feb 27
Juanes at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 28
Juanes at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Feb 29
Juanes at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Mar 6
Juanes at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 7
Juanes at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 9
Juanes at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Mar 10
Juanes at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 13
Juanes at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 15
Juanes at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Mar 17
Juanes at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 21
Juanes at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 22
Juanes at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 24
Juanes at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 27
Juanes at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
Mar 28
Juanes at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Mar 30
Juanes at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Juanes on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Juanes Zumic artist page.

