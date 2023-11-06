Juanes Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Colombian musician Juanes announced 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned from in February and March at North American venues coast-to-coast. Twenty-four shows are planned in the USA and two in Canada. Juanes recently wrapped up a South American tour.

When do Juanes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 9. Presales for American Express / Citi cardmembers begin November 7. Artist, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, 412800 for Citi, and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Juanes All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Juanes on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Juanes Zumic artist page.