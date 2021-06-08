View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Judas Priest Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'50 Heavy Metal Years' in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2021

Judas Priest has unveiled the 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, with 25+ tour dates in North America in 2021 and another 30+ in Europe in 2022.

The metal giants will traverse North America from September into November with Sabaton on board as the opening band. The European tour with Ozzy Osbourne begins in January and then Priest head out on their own headlining trek and festival gigs.

When do Judas Priest 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 10.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Judas Priest Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 27
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Judas Priest All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 26
Rock The Castle
Rock The Castle at Castello Scaligero
Castello Scaligero Villafranca di Verona, Veneto, Italy
Aug 11
to
Aug 15
Bloodstock Open Air
Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Hall
Catton Hall Walton upon Trent, England, United Kingdom
Sep 8
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Sep 9
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 11
Warlando Metal Fest
Warlando Metal Fest at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Sep 13
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 14
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Sep 16
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 17
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Covelli Centre - Youngstown
Covelli Centre - Youngstown Youngstown, OH
Sep 19
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 20
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Sep 22
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds
Highland Festival Grounds Louisville, KY
Sep 23
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 25
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 29
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 30
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Oct 2
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
Oct 3
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 5
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 6
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Microsoft Theater
Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 8
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 12
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Oct 13
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
Oct 15
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 16
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 19
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Oct 21
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 22
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 24
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Oct 25
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 27
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 28
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Oct 30
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT
Oct 31
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Tsongas Center
Tsongas Center Lowell, MA
Nov 2
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 4
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Nov 5
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Jan 26
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Feb 11
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, BW, Germany
Feb 14
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 27
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 4
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 12
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 29
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Yubileyny Sports Palace
Yubileyny Sports Palace Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Mystic Festival
Mystic Festival at Krakow, Poland
Krakow, Poland Poland, Europe
Jun 11
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jun 12
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Saab Arena
Saab Arena Linköping, Östergötlands län, Sweden
Jun 14
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at DNB Arena
DNB Arena Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen, Denmark Denmark
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 22
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 23
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 27
Judas Priest and Saxon
Judas Priest and Saxon at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, BY, Germany
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Rock Fest Barcelona
Rock Fest Barcelona at Parc de Can Zam
Parc de Can Zam Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona, Spain
Jul 5
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jul 6
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Masters Of Rock Festival
Masters Of Rock Festival at Vizovice, Czech Republic
Vizovice, Czech Republic Vizovice, Zlin Region, Czechia
Jul 11
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, HU, Hungary
Jul 12
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies at Stožice Stadium
Stožice Stadium Ljubljana, Slovenia
Jul 14
to
Jul 17
Midalidare Rock
Midalidare Rock at Midalidare Estate
Midalidare Estate s. Mogilovo, Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Jul 15
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies at Faliro Sports Pavilion Arena (Tae Kwon Do)
Faliro Sports Pavilion Arena (Tae Kwon Do) Palaio Faliro
Jul 18
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies at The Roman Arenas
The Roman Arenas Bucharest, Romania
Jul 21
Judas Priest and Saxon
Judas Priest and Saxon at NTC Aréna
NTC Aréna Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj, Slovakia
Jul 26
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jul 30
Judas Priest and Saxon
Judas Priest and Saxon at Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jul 31
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at König Pilsener Arena
König Pilsener Arena Oberhausen, NRW, Germany

We recommend following Judas Priest on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Judas Priest Zumic artist page.

2
374
artists
Judas Priest
genres
Hard Rock Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Judas Priest
Judas Priest
Oct
27
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Judas Priest Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 25, 2020
Judas Priest Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Hard Rock Hits Metal Judas Priest
1
1756
image for article Ozzy Osbourne Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 11, 2019
Ozzy Osbourne Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sa...
Tickets Judas Priest Ozzy Osbourne
1
622
image for article Judas Priest Unleashed a Barrage of Classics on the Firepower 2019 Tour [Photos]
May 28, 2019
Judas Priest Unleashed a Barrage of Classics on the Firepower 201...
Features Heavy Metal Judas Priest
2
626
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart