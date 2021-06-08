Judas Priest Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Judas Priest has unveiled the 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, with 25+ tour dates in North America in 2021 and another 30+ in Europe in 2022.

The metal giants will traverse North America from September into November with Sabaton on board as the opening band. The European tour with Ozzy Osbourne begins in January and then Priest head out on their own headlining trek and festival gigs.

When do Judas Priest 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 10.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Judas Priest All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Judas Priest on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Judas Priest Zumic artist page.