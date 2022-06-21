View all results for 'alt'
Judas Priest Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Europe and America, opening for Ozzy Osbourne
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2022

Judas Priest have added dates to their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, with 29 new concerts at large-scale North American venues in October and November of 2022. The opening act for these shows will be Queensrÿche.

The English metal legends are currently on a tour of Europe, extending into August. In addition, Judas Priest will be opening for Ozzy Osbourne's European tour in 2023 and have a number of festival performances lined up.

When do Judas Priest 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NOSURRENDER. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Judas Priest Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 18
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY

Judas Priest All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Rock The Castle 2022
Rock The Castle 2022 at Castello Scaligero
Castello Scaligero Villafranca di Verona, Veneto, Italy
Jun 23
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 27
Judas Priest and Saxon
Judas Priest and Saxon at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Jun 29
to
Jul 3
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Rock Fest - Barcelona
Rock Fest - Barcelona at Parc de Can Zam
Parc de Can Zam Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona, Spain
Jul 5
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jul 6
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Masters Of Rock Festival
Masters Of Rock Festival at Masters Of Rock Café
Masters Of Rock Café Zlín, Zlínský kraj, Czechia
Jul 11
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary
Jul 12
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies at Stožice Stadium
Stožice Stadium Ljubljana, Slovenia
Jul 14
to
Jul 17
Midalidare Rock
Midalidare Rock at Midalidare Estate
Midalidare Estate s. Mogilovo, Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Jul 15
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies at Faliro Sports Pavilion Arena (Tae Kwon Do)
Faliro Sports Pavilion Arena (Tae Kwon Do) Palaio Faliro
Jul 18
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies
Judas Priest and The Dead Daisies at The Roman Arenas
The Roman Arenas Bucharest, Romania
Jul 21
Judas Priest and Saxon
Judas Priest and Saxon at NTC Aréna
NTC Aréna Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj, Slovakia
Jul 23
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Burg Clam
Burg Clam Klam bei Grein, Oberösterreich, Austria
Jul 26
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Théâtre Antique
Théâtre Antique Vienne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 28
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jul 30
Judas Priest and Saxon
Judas Priest and Saxon at Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jul 31
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at König Pilsener Arena
König Pilsener Arena Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Aug 2
Judas Priest
Judas Priest at Brose Arena Bamberg
Brose Arena Bamberg Bamberg, BY, Germany
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 5
to
Aug 14
Lokerse Feesten
Lokerse Feesten at Lokerse Feesten
Lokerse Feesten Lokeren, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 13
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Oct 15
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Oct 16
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 18
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY
Oct 19
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Oct 21
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Oct 22
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 24
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 25
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Genesee Theatre
Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL
Oct 27
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Oct 29
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Oct 30
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Nov 1
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena Sioux City, IA
Nov 2
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
Nov 7
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Nov 8
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Tucson Arena At Tucson Convention Center
Tucson Arena At Tucson Convention Center Tucson, AZ
Nov 10
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Budweiser Events Center
Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO
Nov 12
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
Nov 13
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Family Arena
Family Arena Saint Charles, MO
Nov 15
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Corbin Arena
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
Nov 17
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Nov 18
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Nov 20
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 22
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
Nov 23
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
Nov 25
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 26
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Nov 28
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Nov 29
Judas Priest and Queensryche
Judas Priest and Queensryche at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 3
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Hartwall Arena
Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland
May 5
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Friends Arena
Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden
May 7
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
May 10
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
May 12
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 14
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
May 17
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary
May 19
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
May 21
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 24
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 26
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
May 28
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
May 31
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at OVO Hydro
Rescheduled
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at AO Arena
Rescheduled
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 12
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Resorts World Arena
Rescheduled
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Sep 27
Judas Priest and Sabaton
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cancelled
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO

We recommend following Judas Priest on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On November 5, Judas Priest will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For concert tickets and more, check out the Judas Priest Zumic artist page.

