Judas Priest have added dates to their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, with 29 new concerts at large-scale North American venues in October and November of 2022. The opening act for these shows will be Queensrÿche.

The English metal legends are currently on a tour of Europe, extending into August. In addition, Judas Priest will be opening for Ozzy Osbourne's European tour in 2023 and have a number of festival performances lined up.

When do Judas Priest 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NOSURRENDER. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Judas Priest All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Judas Priest on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On November 5, Judas Priest will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For concert tickets and more, check out the Judas Priest Zumic artist page.