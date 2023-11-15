Judas Priest Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Judas Priest added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Invincible Shield, scheduled for release on March 8.
The new shows are planned from April into May at large-scale outdoor venues in North America. The opening act for the new dates will be Sabaton. Judas Priest have previously scheduled tour plans in March across UK and Europe with Saxon and Uriah Heep.
When do Judas Priest 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is METALGODS. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Apr 19
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 11
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 13
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 17
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 21
OVO Arena
London , England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Mar 25
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Mar 27
Westfalenhalle 1
Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Mar 29
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
Mar 30
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Apr 1
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Apr 3
St. Jakobshalle - Basel
Basel, BL, Switzerland
Apr 5
Halle Tony Garnier
Lyon, France
Apr 6
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 8
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Apr 18
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Apr 19
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Apr 21
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Apr 24
Cross Insurance Center
Bangor, ME
Apr 25
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Apr 27
Covelli Centre
Youngstown, OH
Apr 28
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
May 1
Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont, IL
May 5
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
May 7
Von Braun Center
Huntsville, AL
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 11
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
May 12
Mobile Civic Center Theater
Mobile, AL
May 14
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
May 17
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
May 19
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oxon Hill, MD
May 22
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival
Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 10
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Parque El Batel
Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Tons of Rock
Oslo, Norway
Jul 1
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 2
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Berlin, Germany
Jul 4
Arena Nürnberg Versicherung
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jul 8
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
Jul 10
Messe Dresden - Halle 1
Dresden, SN, Germany
For the most up-to-date information, follow Judas Priest on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
