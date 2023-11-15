View all results for 'alt'
Judas Priest Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2023

Judas Priest added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Invincible Shield, scheduled for release on March 8.

The new shows are planned from April into May at large-scale outdoor venues in North America. The opening act for the new dates will be Sabaton. Judas Priest have previously scheduled tour plans in March across UK and Europe with Saxon and Uriah Heep.

When do Judas Priest 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is METALGODS. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Judas Priest Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 19
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Judas Priest All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 11
Judas Priest, Saxon and Uriah Heep at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Judas Priest, Saxon and Uriah Heep at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Judas Priest, Saxon and Uriah Heep at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 17
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at OVO Arena
OVO Arena London , England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Mar 25
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Mar 27
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Mar 29
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Mar 30
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Apr 1
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Apr 3
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at St. Jakobshalle - Basel
St. Jakobshalle - Basel Basel, BL, Switzerland
Apr 5
Judas Priest at Halle Tony Garnier
Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France
Apr 6
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 8
Judas Priest at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Apr 18
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Apr 19
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 21
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Apr 24
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center Bangor, ME
Apr 25
Judas Priest and Sabaton at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Apr 27
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Apr 28
Judas Priest and Sabaton at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
May 1
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
May 2
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
May 5
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
May 7
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 11
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
May 12
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Mobile Civic Center Theater
Mobile Civic Center Theater Mobile, AL
May 14
Judas Priest and Sabaton at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 17
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
May 19
Judas Priest and Sabaton at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
May 21
Judas Priest and Sabaton at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
May 22
Judas Priest and Sabaton at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival 2024 at Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 10
Judas Priest at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Rock Imperium Festival at Parque El Batel
Parque El Batel Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jul 1
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 2
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Jul 4
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Arena Nürnberg Versicherung
Arena Nürnberg Versicherung Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jul 8
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Jul 10
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Messe Dresden - Halle 1
Messe Dresden - Halle 1 Dresden, SN, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow Judas Priest on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Judas Priest Zumic artist page.

