Judas Priest Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Judas Priest added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Invincible Shield, scheduled for release on March 8.

The new shows are planned from April into May at large-scale outdoor venues in North America. The opening act for the new dates will be Sabaton. Judas Priest have previously scheduled tour plans in March across UK and Europe with Saxon and Uriah Heep.

When do Judas Priest 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is METALGODS. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Judas Priest All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Judas Priest on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Judas Priest Zumic artist page.