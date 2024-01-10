Julia Holter Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Julia Holter added 2024 tour dates to her schedule.

Fourteen May shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America. Before the new dates, Julia has a festival performance and headlining concerts in France, the UK, Belgium, and Germany.

In addition to the new concerts, Julia announced she will release a new album on March 22 titled Something in the Room She Moves. Watch the music video for the new song "Spinning."

When do Julia Holter 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ChAiTiUs4eva. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

