Julia Holter Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2024

Julia Holter added 2024 tour dates to her schedule.

Fourteen May shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America. Before the new dates, Julia has a festival performance and headlining concerts in France, the UK, Belgium, and Germany.

In addition to the new concerts, Julia announced she will release a new album on March 22 titled Something in the Room She Moves. Watch the music video for the new song "Spinning."

When do Julia Holter 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ChAiTiUs4eva. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Julia Holter All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 30
to
Apr 7
Variations festival at Le Lieu Unique
Le Lieu Unique Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Apr 9
Julia Holter at EartH
EartH London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Julia Holter at Orangerie du Jardin Botanique
Orangerie du Jardin Botanique Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest, Belgium
Apr 12
Julia Holter at Colosseum
Colosseum Berlin, BE, Germany
May 3
Julia Holter at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
May 4
Julia Holter at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
May 6
Julia Holter at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
May 7
Julia Holter at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
May 10
Julia Holter at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
May 11
Julia Holter at Outset
Outset Chicago, IL
May 13
Julia Holter at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 14
Julia Holter at Le Belmont
Le Belmont Montréal, QC, Canada
May 15
Julia Holter at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
May 17
Julia Holter at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
May 18
Julia Holter at First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia
First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 19
Julia Holter at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
May 21
Julia Holter at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
May 22
Julia Holter at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Julia Holter on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Julia Holter's Zumic artist page.

