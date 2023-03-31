Jungle Share 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Electronic artists Jungle have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts begin with a North American leg coast to coast in September then a European leg in October and November. Jungle also have festival performances lined up in the UK and Ireland.

When do Jungle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jungle plan to release a new album on August 11 titled Volcano. Watch the music video for the new song "Candle Flame." For more, check out Jungle's Zumic artist page.