View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Jungle Share 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 31, 2023

Electronic artists Jungle have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts begin with a North American leg coast to coast in September then a European leg in October and November. Jungle also have festival performances lined up in the UK and Ireland.

Jungle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 30
Jungle
Jungle at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Jungle All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
Jungle and Diplo
Jungle and Diplo at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Beyond the Pale Festival
Beyond the Pale Festival at Glendalough Estate
Glendalough Estate Glendalough Estate, WW, Ireland
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Mostly Jazz Funk & Soul Festival
Mostly Jazz Funk & Soul Festival at Moseley Park & Pool
Moseley Park & Pool Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
All Points East 2023
All Points East 2023 at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 6
Jungle
Jungle at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 7
Jungle
Jungle at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 9
Jungle
Jungle at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Sep 13
Jungle
Jungle at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 14
Jungle
Jungle at Edgefield Concerts
Edgefield Concerts Troutdale, OR
Sep 15
Jungle
Jungle at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Sep 18
Jungle
Jungle at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 19
Jungle
Jungle at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 21
Jungle
Jungle at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 23
Jungle
Jungle at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 26
Jungle
Jungle at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 27
Jungle
Jungle at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 28
Jungle
Jungle at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 30
Jungle
Jungle at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Oct 24
Jungle
Jungle at Le Centquatre-Paris
Le Centquatre-Paris Paris, IDF, France
Oct 27
Jungle
Jungle at Razzmatazz 2
Razzmatazz 2 Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 28
Jungle
Jungle at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Oct 29
Jungle
Jungle at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 31
Jungle
Jungle at Le Bikini
Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Nov 1
Jungle
Jungle at Paloma
Paloma Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Nov 2
Jungle
Jungle at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 4
Jungle
Jungle at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Nov 5
Jungle
Jungle at TONHALLE
TONHALLE München, BY, Germany
Nov 6
Jungle
Jungle at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Nov 8
Jungle
Jungle at Filadelfiakyrkan
Filadelfiakyrkan Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 9
Jungle
Jungle at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Nov 10
Jungle
Jungle at KB Hallen (DK)
KB Hallen (DK) Frederiksberg, Denmark
Nov 13
Jungle
Jungle at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 14
Jungle
Jungle at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Nov 15
Jungle
Jungle at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Nov 16
Jungle
Jungle at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
When do Jungle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jungle on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Jungle plan to release a new album on August 11 titled Volcano. Watch the music video for the new song "Candle Flame." For more, check out Jungle's Zumic artist page.

1
85
artists
Jungle
genres
Disco Funk Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Jungle
Jungle
Sep
30
Jungle
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Platoon" - Jungle [YouTube Official Music Video]
July 30, 2015
"Platoon" - Jungle [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Funk Jungle London, UK Official Music Video B-Girl Terra
1
1359
image for article "Jungle" - Jungle [Official Full Album Stream]
July 16, 2014
"Jungle" - Jungle [Official Full Album Stream]
Music Electronic Funk Indie Pop Jungle Pop Full Album Stream
1
2143
image for article "Time" - Jungle [YouTube Official Music Video + Lyrics]
July 8, 2014
"Time" - Jungle [YouTube Official Music Video + Lyrics]
Music Funk Indie Jungle England Official Music Video
1
1423
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart