Junior H Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Latin artist Junior H has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Sad Boyz, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from August into early December. This month, Junior H has two headlining shows in Mexico.

When do Junior H 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Junior H All Tour Dates and Tickets

