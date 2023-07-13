View all results for 'alt'
Junior H Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Sad Boyz' tour in North America
by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2023

Latin artist Junior H has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Sad Boyz, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from August into early December. This month, Junior H has two headlining shows in Mexico.

When do Junior H 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jul 20
Feria Nacional Durango 2023 at Feria Nacional Durango
Feria Nacional Durango Durango, Dgo., Mexico
Jul 29
Junior H and Natanael Cano at Estadio Caliente
Estadio Caliente Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
Aug 11
Junior H at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Aug 18
Junior H at FPL Solar Amphitheater
FPL Solar Amphitheater Miami, FL
Aug 25
Junior H at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
Junior H at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 8
Junior H at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Sep 16
Junior H at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Sep 22
Junior H at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Sep 23
Junior H at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Sep 29
Junior H at accesso ShoWare Center
accesso ShoWare Center Kent, WA
Sep 30
Junior H at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Oct 6
Junior H at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 8
Junior H at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Oct 13
Junior H at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Oct 15
Junior H at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 20
Junior H at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Nov 3
Junior H and Natanael Cano at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Nov 4
Junior H at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Nov 5
Junior H at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Nov 10
Junior H at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Dec 2
Junior H at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Junior H on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Junior H Zumic artist page.

