Justice Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, electronic music duo Justice added 2024 tour dates.

Four new July and August shows are planned in New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Boston. After a festival set at Coachella in April, Justice have headlining shows in Mexico before heading over to Europe. In all, Justice have over 30 performances from April into December.

Additionally, Justice plan to release a new album on April 26 titled Hyperdrama. Listen to the advance singles "Saturnine" and "Incognito."

When do Justice 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Justice on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

