Justice Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, electronic music duo Justice added 2024 tour dates.
Four new July and August shows are planned in New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Boston. After a festival set at Coachella in April, Justice have headlining shows in Mexico before heading over to Europe. In all, Justice have over 30 performances from April into December.
Additionally, Justice plan to release a new album on April 26 titled Hyperdrama. Listen to the advance singles "Saturnine" and "Incognito."
Jul 25
Brooklyn Navy Yard - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Apr 23
Auditorio Citibanamex
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 25
Explanada Estadio Akron
Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Apr 27
Jardines de México
Tehuixtla, Mor., Mexico
May 29
to
Jun 2
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
May 31
to
Jun 2
Plaine de la Belle Etoile
Saint Louis Bois de Vincennes, Paris, France
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
Parque da Cidade
Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Beekse Bergen
Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Nameless Music Festival
Annone di Brianza, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 17
Théâtres Romains De Fourvière
Lyon, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 26
to
Jun 30
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Château De Beauregard
Paris, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Citadelle d'Arras
Arras, Hauts-de-France, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Esplanade Du Lac
Aix-les-Bains, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
JARDINS DU PALAIS LONGCHAMP
Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
DOMAINE DE CANDÉ
Monts, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Jul 17
to
Jul 20
Gurten
Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 17
to
Jul 21
Dour Festival
Dour, Région Wallonne, Belgium
Jul 28
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Jul 31
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 2
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 15
to
Aug 18
Cabaret Vert
Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 24
Victoria Park London
London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 29
to
Sep 1
MEETT
Aussonne, Occitanie, France
Sep 4
to
Sep 8
Plages du Prado
Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Dec 12
Sporthalle Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Dec 14
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Berlin, Germany
Dec 17
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 18
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
When do Justice 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Justice on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
