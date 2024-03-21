View all results for 'alt'
Justice Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows and festivals in Europe and America, new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2024

This week, electronic music duo Justice added 2024 tour dates.

Four new July and August shows are planned in New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Boston. After a festival set at Coachella in April, Justice have headlining shows in Mexico before heading over to Europe. In all, Justice have over 30 performances from April into December.

Additionally, Justice plan to release a new album on April 26 titled Hyperdrama. Listen to the advance singles "Saturnine" and "Incognito."

Justice Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 25
Justice at Brooklyn Navy Yard - NY
Brooklyn Navy Yard - NY Brooklyn, NY

Justice All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 23
Justice at Auditorio Citibanamex
Auditorio Citibanamex Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 25
Justice at Explanada Estadio Akron
Explanada Estadio Akron Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Apr 27
Festival Vaivén at Jardines de México
Jardines de México Tehuixtla, Mor., Mexico
May 29
to
Jun 2
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
May 31
to
Jun 2
We Love Green at Plaine de la Belle Etoile
Plaine de la Belle Etoile Saint Louis Bois de Vincennes, Paris, France
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Porto at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Best Kept Secret at Beekse Bergen
Beekse Bergen Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Nameless Music Festival at Nameless Music Festival
Nameless Music Festival Annone di Brianza, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 17
Les Nuits de Fourvière - Justice at Théâtres Romains De Fourvière
Théâtres Romains De Fourvière Lyon, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 26
to
Jun 30
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Festival Beauregard at Château De Beauregard
Château De Beauregard Paris, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Main Square Festival at Citadelle d'Arras
Citadelle d'Arras Arras, Hauts-de-France, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Musilac at Esplanade Du Lac
Esplanade Du Lac Aix-les-Bains, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Les Déferlantes at JARDINS DU PALAIS LONGCHAMP
JARDINS DU PALAIS LONGCHAMP Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Terres du Son at DOMAINE DE CANDÉ
DOMAINE DE CANDÉ Monts, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Jul 17
to
Jul 20
Gurtenfestival at Gurten
Gurten Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 17
to
Jul 21
Dour Festival at Dour Festival
Dour Festival Dour, Région Wallonne, Belgium
Jul 25
Justice at Brooklyn Navy Yard - NY
Brooklyn Navy Yard - NY Brooklyn, NY
Jul 28
Justice at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Jul 31
Justice at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 2
Justice at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 15
to
Aug 18
Cabaret Vert at Cabaret Vert
Cabaret Vert Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 24
Field Day at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 29
to
Sep 1
Rose Festival at MEETT
MEETT Aussonne, Occitanie, France
Sep 4
to
Sep 8
Delta Festival at Plages du Prado
Plages du Prado Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Dec 12
Justice at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Dec 14
Justice at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Dec 17
Justice at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 18
Justice at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
When do Justice 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Justice on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Justice Zumic artist page.

Justice
Electro House Electronic House
Justice
