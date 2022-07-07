View all results for 'alt'
Justin Moore Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

27 shows across the USA and Mexico
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 7, 2022

Country musician Justin Moore has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

Justin returns to touring later this month with headlining concerts extending into November. He also has a handful of festival performances in the coming months, including a slot at Country Fest Cancun in Mexico. The newly added shows are planned in October.

When do Justin Moore 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Justin Moore All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 15
Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael
Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael at Fraze Pavilion
Fraze Pavilion Kettering, OH
Jul 16
Justin Moore and Desert City Ramblers
Justin Moore and Desert City Ramblers at Carrington Pavillion
Carrington Pavillion Danville, VA
Jul 21
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Prairie Band Casino & Resort Mayetta, KS
Jul 22
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Paradise Cove At River Spirit
Paradise Cove At River Spirit Tulsa, OK
Jul 23
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at First Security Amphitheatre
First Security Amphitheatre Little Rock, AR
Jul 30
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Washington County Fair Park
Washington County Fair Park West Bend, WI
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
County Line Country
County Line Country at County Line Country Fest
County Line Country Fest Prairie du Chien, WI
Aug 6
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Falls, SD
Aug 12
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Promenade Park Stage
Promenade Park Stage Toledo, Ohio
Aug 13
Justin Moore and Blake Shelton
Justin Moore and Blake Shelton at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Aug 20
Justin Moore and Heath Sanders
Justin Moore and Heath Sanders at Missouri State Fair
Missouri State Fair Sedalia, MO
Aug 25
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Bureau County Fairgrounds
Bureau County Fairgrounds Princeton, IL
Aug 26
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at The Amp at Dant Crossing
The Amp at Dant Crossing New Haven, KY
Aug 27
Justin Moore, Spencer Crandall, and Heath Sanders
Justin Moore, Spencer Crandall, and Heath Sanders at Stockbridge Amphitheater
Stockbridge Amphitheater Stockbridge, GA
Aug 31
Mountainfest - Justin Moore and Lauren Alaina
Mountainfest - Justin Moore and Lauren Alaina at USO Fort Drum
USO Fort Drum Fort Drum, NY
Sep 2
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Loeb Stadium
Loeb Stadium Lafayette, IN
Sep 15
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Sep 16
Justin Moore and Sean Steamly
Justin Moore and Sean Steamly at Butte Civic Center
Butte Civic Center Butte, MT
Sep 17
Justin Moore and Granger Smith
Justin Moore and Granger Smith at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Sep 19
Justin Moore and Heath Sanders
Justin Moore and Heath Sanders at Clos LaChance Winery
Clos LaChance Winery San Martin, CA
Sep 23
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Bloomsburg Fair
Bloomsburg Fair Bloomsburg, PA
Sep 24
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at First Arena
First Arena Elmira, NY
Oct 7
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Crossroads Arena
Crossroads Arena Corinth, MS
Oct 8
Justin Moore, Travis Denning, and Lucas Hoge
Justin Moore, Travis Denning, and Lucas Hoge at Operation Patriots FOB
Operation Patriots FOB Ridgeland, SC
Oct 13
Justin Moore
Justin Moore at Ballroom at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa
Ballroom at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa Las Vegas, NV
Oct 24
to
Oct 26
Country Fest Cancun
Country Fest Cancun at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Nov 5
Justin Moore and The Reeves Brothers
Justin Moore and The Reeves Brothers at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX

We recommend following Justin Moore on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Justin Moore's Zumic artist page.

