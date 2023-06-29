Justin Quiles Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin artist Justin Quiles has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Niveles (Levels), the newly planned concerts are set from October into December at North American venues coast to coast. In the next month, Justin has shows in Spain, Chile, and Mexico.

When do Justin Quiles 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Justin Quiles on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

