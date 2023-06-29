Justin Quiles Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin artist Justin Quiles has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.
Billed as Niveles (Levels), the newly planned concerts are set from October into December at North American venues coast to coast. In the next month, Justin has shows in Spain, Chile, and Mexico.
Justin Quiles Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 14
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Dec 15
VIP lounge & Social Club
Bridgeport, CT
Dec 17
Ritz Theatre - Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ
Justin Quiles All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 21
Gran Canaria Arena
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, CN, Spain
Jul 22
Campo de Fútbol de el Paso
El Paso, CN, Spain
Sep 3
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Oct 5
Teatro Diana
Guadalajara, Mexico
Oct 6
Domo Care
Guadalupe, N.L., Mexico
Oct 7
Pepsi Center WTC
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 12
Sames Auto Arena
Laredo, TX
Oct 13
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Oct 15
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Oct 20
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Oct 21
The Regent Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 26
Karama Night Club
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 27
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Nov 3
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Nov 10
Club Miami & Coco Beach Club ATX
Pflugerville, TX
Nov 11
Lowbrow Palace
El Paso, TX
Nov 12
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Nov 17
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Nov 18
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 19
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Nov 30
Plaza Mariachi
Nashville, TN
Dec 1
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Dec 2
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Dec 7
Santander Performing Arts Center
Reading, PA
Dec 8
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Dec 9
Rebel - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 10
The Palace - Woodbridge
Woodbridge, VA
Dec 14
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Dec 15
VIP lounge & Social Club
Bridgeport, CT
Dec 16
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Dec 17
Ritz Theatre - Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ
When do Justin Quiles 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Justin Quiles on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Justin Quiles Zumic artist page.