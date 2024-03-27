Jxdn Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jaden Hossler, known professionally as Jxdn, announced 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates include GUNNAR and LØLØ.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe from July into early October. The up-and-coming artist will also perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

Jxdn plans to release his second full-length album on June 28, titled When The Music Stops. Watch the music video for "What The Hell."

When do Jxdn 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

