Jxdn Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 27, 2024

Jaden Hossler, known professionally as Jxdn, announced 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates include GUNNAR and LØLØ.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America and Europe from July into early October. The up-and-coming artist will also perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

Jxdn plans to release his second full-length album on June 28, titled When The Music Stops. Watch the music video for "What The Hell."

When do Jxdn 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jxdn Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 12
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Jxdn All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 4
Summerfest - AJR, Carly Rae Jepsen, and mxmtoon at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 4
to
Jul 6
Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 6
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 7
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Jul 9
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jul 10
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 12
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jul 13
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Jul 14
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jul 17
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 19
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 20
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jul 22
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Jul 24
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 26
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jul 27
Jxdn, GUNNAR, and LØLØ at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Sep 12
JXDN at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Sep 13
JXDN at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Sep 14
Jxdn at Fabrik
Fabrik Hamburg, Germany
Sep 16
Jxdn at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Sep 18
Jxdn at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Sep 20
JXDN at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Sep 23
Jxdn at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Sep 24
Jxdn at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Sep 26
JXDN at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 28
Jxdn at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Sep 29
Jxdn at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 2
Jxdn at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire , United Kingdom
Oct 3
Jxdn at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Jxdn at NX Newcastle
NX Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Jxdn at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Jxdn at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Jxdn at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jxdn on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

