Kaash Paige Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming Def Jam artist Kaash Paige has announced 2023 dates, billed as the Me vs Myself Tour.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in January and February. The nine-stop tour will make stops in major cities such as Oakland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, New York City, Toronto, and Chicago with opening act Amari Noelle.

When do Kaash Paige 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kaash Paige on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Kaash plans to release a new album on November 18 titled S2ML. Recently she shared a music video for her new song, "Doubted Me." For more, check out Kaash Paige's Zumic artist page.