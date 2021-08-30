View all results for 'alt'
Kacey Musgraves Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'star-crossed: unveiled' shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 30, 2021

On September 10, Kacey Musgraves plans to release her next album: star-crossed. This week, she announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with the LP.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled from January into February, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Joining Kacey on the new dates will be musician King Princess and electro-pop band MUNA. Kacey also has a pair of festival appearances scheduled for 2022, but nothing is planned for this year so far.

When do Kacey Musgraves 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales for fan club members begin September 1. American Express cardholder, King Princess fan club, MUNA fan club, Spotify, Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kacey Musgraves Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 5
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Kacey Musgraves All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jan 20
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jan 21
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jan 23
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jan 24
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 26
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jan 27
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Feb 3
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Feb 5
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 9
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 14
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Feb 16
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Feb 19
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Feb 20
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden

We recommend following Kacey Musgraves on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

You may notice that the star-crossed album cover features a broken heart locket and the tour promos feature a photo of Musgraves in a bridal veil with the word unveiled. Visually and musically, this is a new direction from Kacey, as she is still processing the sadness of her 2020 divorce from musician Ruston Kelly. The two had met in 2016 and got married the following year.

She has shared two songs from the upcoming album so far: "justified" and the title track. For more, check out Kacey Musgraves' Zumic Artist Page.

artists
Kacey Musgraves
genres
Alt Country Country Country Pop Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves
Feb
5
Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, and MUNA
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
