Kacey Musgraves Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

On September 10, Kacey Musgraves plans to release her next album: star-crossed. This week, she announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with the LP.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled from January into February, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Joining Kacey on the new dates will be musician King Princess and electro-pop band MUNA. Kacey also has a pair of festival appearances scheduled for 2022, but nothing is planned for this year so far.

When do Kacey Musgraves 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales for fan club members begin September 1. American Express cardholder, King Princess fan club, MUNA fan club, Spotify, Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kacey Musgraves All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kacey Musgraves on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

You may notice that the star-crossed album cover features a broken heart locket and the tour promos feature a photo of Musgraves in a bridal veil with the word unveiled. Visually and musically, this is a new direction from Kacey, as she is still processing the sadness of her 2020 divorce from musician Ruston Kelly. The two had met in 2016 and got married the following year.

She has shared two songs from the upcoming album so far: "justified" and the title track. For more, check out Kacey Musgraves' Zumic Artist Page.