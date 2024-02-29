View all results for 'alt'
Kacey Musgraves Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour, new music, and album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 29, 2024

Kacey Musgraves announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Deeper Well.

New concerts are planned from late April into December at major venues across Europe, UK, Ireland, and North America. Opening acts on select dates will be Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and / or Nickel Creek. Over forty shows are scheduled at this time.

Deeper Well is set for release on March 15. Listen to the advance singles "Too Good to be True" and the title track.

When do Kacey Musgraves 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for American Express cardmembers and Artist begin March 5. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kacey Musgraves All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
May 1
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 3
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
May 5
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
May 6
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at Docks
Docks Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 9
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at 02 Academy
02 Academy Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 11
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
May 13
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Kacey Musgraves and Madi Diaz at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 4
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Sep 6
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 7
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 9
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep 11
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 12
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Sep 15
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 19
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 20
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 23
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 24
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 27
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Sep 28
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 3
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 4
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 6
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Nov 7
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 9
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Nov 10
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 12
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Nov 13
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Nov 15
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 16
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 21
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 22
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 23
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 26
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 27
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 29
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Nov 30
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Dec 2
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Kia Center
Kia Center Orlando, FL
Dec 5
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Dec 6
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 7
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kacey Musgraves on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kacey Musgraves' Zumic Artist Page.

artists
Kacey Musgraves
genres
Alt Country Country Country Pop Folk Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
Sep
9
Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov
15
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov
16
Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
