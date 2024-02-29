Kacey Musgraves Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kacey Musgraves announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Deeper Well.

New concerts are planned from late April into December at major venues across Europe, UK, Ireland, and North America. Opening acts on select dates will be Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and / or Nickel Creek. Over forty shows are scheduled at this time.

Deeper Well is set for release on March 15. Listen to the advance singles "Too Good to be True" and the title track.

When do Kacey Musgraves 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for American Express cardmembers and Artist begin March 5. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kacey Musgraves All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kacey Musgraves on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kacey Musgraves' Zumic Artist Page.