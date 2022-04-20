KALEO Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Icelandic group KALEO have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Fight or Flight.

2022 is looking to be a busy time on the road for KALEO as they have 67 performances lined up so far. The band is currently on a tour of Canada with Moscow Apartment as the opening act, which is to be followed by a tour of the USA with Bones Owens, and European shows with Belle Mt. The newly announced North American shows are planned in July and August which will be followed by another European tour.

When do KALEO 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following KALEO on social media and signing up for their mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

