KALEO Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

65+ concerts in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 20, 2022

Icelandic group KALEO have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Fight or Flight.

2022 is looking to be a busy time on the road for KALEO as they have 67 performances lined up so far. The band is currently on a tour of Canada with Moscow Apartment as the opening act, which is to be followed by a tour of the USA with Bones Owens, and European shows with Belle Mt. The newly announced North American shows are planned in July and August which will be followed by another European tour.

When do KALEO 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kaleo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Kaleo and Moscow Apartment
Kaleo and Moscow Apartment at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Rescheduled
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Apr 24
Kaleo and Moscow Apartment
Kaleo and Moscow Apartment at RBC Echo Beach
Rescheduled
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 25
Kaleo and Moscow Apartment
Kaleo and Moscow Apartment at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 27
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at The Fillmore - Detroit
Rescheduled
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 28
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at 20 Monroe Live
Rescheduled
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 30
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at Aragon Ballroom
Rescheduled
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 1
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
May 3
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at Centennial Concert Hall
Centennial Concert Hall Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 5
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
May 7
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at Edmonton EXPO Centre
Edmonton EXPO Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 9
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Rescheduled
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 10
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
May 12
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
May 15
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
May 16
Kaleo, Bones Owens, and Glorious Sons
Kaleo, Bones Owens, and Glorious Sons at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Rescheduled
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 18
Kaleo and Bones Owens
Kaleo and Bones Owens at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 4
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Jun 6
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Palladium
Palladium Köln, Germany
Jun 8
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Salle de l'Alhambra
Salle de l'Alhambra Genève, GE, Switzerland
Jun 9
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Jun 11
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Jun 13
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 15
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Stadtpark Open Air
Stadtpark Open Air Hamburg, Germany
Jun 17
Pinkpop Festival
Pinkpop Festival at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, Netherlands
Jun 17
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 21
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Scandic Falkoner
Scandic Falkoner Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jun 27
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Jun 29
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at KULTTUURITALO
KULTTUURITALO Helsinki, Finlandia
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
La Nuit De L’erdre
La Nuit De L’erdre at Parc Du Port Mulon
Parc Du Port Mulon Nort-sur-Erdre, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 3
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Küçükçiftlik Park
Küçükçiftlik Park Istanbul, Turkey
Jul 6
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Technopolis
Technopolis Athens, Greece
Jul 24
Kaleo
Kaleo at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jul 25
Kaleo
Kaleo at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 28
to
Aug 7
Festival at Sandpoint
Festival at Sandpoint at War Memorial Field Sandpoint
War Memorial Field Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID
Jul 28
Kaleo and Myron Elkins
Kaleo and Myron Elkins at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 29
Kaleo
Kaleo at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 31
Kaleo
Kaleo at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 1
Kaleo
Kaleo at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Aug 8
Kaleo
Kaleo at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Aug 9
Kaleo
Kaleo at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 12
Kaleo
Kaleo at Boarding House Park
Boarding House Park Lowell, MA
Aug 13
Kaleo
Kaleo at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 15
Kaleo
Kaleo at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Aug 17
Kaleo and White Reaper
Kaleo and White Reaper at Riverfront Park - Harrisburg
Riverfront Park - Harrisburg Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Sep 18
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Sep 20
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at RADIANT - BELLEVUE
RADIANT - BELLEVUE Caluire-et-Cuire, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Sep 21
Kaleo
Kaleo at Le Moulin
Le Moulin France
Sep 23
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Sep 25
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Altice Arena - Sala Tejo
Altice Arena - Sala Tejo Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 27
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Sep 29
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 1
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, France
Oct 3
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 5
Kaleo
Kaleo at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 7
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Le Bikini
Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Oct 10
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
Oct 11
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 13
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Oct 14
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Oct 16
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Adrenaline Stadium
Adrenaline Stadium Moscow, Russia
Oct 17
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at M1
M1 Saint Petersburg, St Petersburg, Russia
Oct 19
Kaleo and Belle MT.
Kaleo and Belle MT. at Stereo Plaza
Stereo Plaza Kyiv, Ukraine

We recommend following KALEO on social media and signing up for their mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out KALEO's Zumic artist page.

