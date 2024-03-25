View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

KALEO Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

June shows on West Coast
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 25, 2024

This week, Icelandic band KALEO announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates include Matt Maeson, Vincent Lima, Neal Francis, or Reignwolf.

Seven new June shows are planned at venues in Colorado, Utah, California, Oregon, and Washington. More shows will be announced at a later time. KALEO also have festival performances in Texas and Kentucky.

When do KALEO 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Artist begin March 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

KALEO All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Cattle Country Fest at Cattle Country Festival Grounds
Cattle Country Festival Grounds Gonzales, Texas
Jun 14
KALEO at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Jun 16
KALEO and Matt Maeson at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 17
KALEO and Vincent Lima at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 19
KALEO and Neal Francis at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jun 20
KALEO and Neal Francis at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jun 23
KALEO and Neal Francis at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jun 25
KALEO and Reignwolf at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Jun 26
KALEO and Reignwolf at Remlinger Farms
Remlinger Farms Carnation, WA
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow KALEO on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out KALEO's Zumic artist page.

1
304
artists
KALEO
genres
Blues Blues Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist KALEO
KALEO
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article KALEO Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 20, 2022
KALEO Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Rock KALEO
2
736
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart