KALEO Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Icelandic band KALEO announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates include Matt Maeson, Vincent Lima, Neal Francis, or Reignwolf.

Seven new June shows are planned at venues in Colorado, Utah, California, Oregon, and Washington. More shows will be announced at a later time. KALEO also have festival performances in Texas and Kentucky.

When do KALEO 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Artist begin March 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

