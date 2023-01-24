View all results for 'alt'
Kali Uchis Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Red Moon In Venus' North American tour with Raye
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 24, 2023

Kali Uchis has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Red Moon In Venus. The LP is scheduled for release on March 3.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in April and May. The opening act for the new shows will be Raye. Kali also has a number of festival performances including Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Brasil, Estereo Picnic, and Coachella.

When do Kali Uchis 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REDMOON. The Spotify presale password is INVENUS. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kali Uchis Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Kali Uchis All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Argentina
Lollapalooza Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile
Lollapalooza Chile at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Estereo Picnic
Estereo Picnic at Bogotá, Colombia
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil
Lollapalooza Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 21
to
Apr 23
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 25
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Apr 26
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 27
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 30
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
Bayfront Park Amphitheatre Miami, FL
May 1
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
May 2
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 4
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
May 5
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
May 7
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 9
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 10
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 12
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
May 14
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 15
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 16
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 18
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 21
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
May 23
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 24
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
May 26
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
May 28
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 30
Kali Uchis and Raye
Kali Uchis and Raye at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Kali Uchis on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for her new song, "I Wish you Roses." For more, check out the Kali Uchis Zumic artist page.

