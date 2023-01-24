Kali Uchis Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kali Uchis has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Red Moon In Venus. The LP is scheduled for release on March 3.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in April and May. The opening act for the new shows will be Raye. Kali also has a number of festival performances including Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Brasil, Estereo Picnic, and Coachella.

When do Kali Uchis 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REDMOON. The Spotify presale password is INVENUS. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

