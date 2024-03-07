Kamasi Washington Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Fearless Movement.

Twenty-three new shows are planned from early May into late July at theatres and music halls across North America. Kamasi will also perform at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival in June.

Fearless Movement is set for release on May 3. Listen to the first single, "Prologue."

When do Kamasi Washington 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Citi / American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MVMT. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kamasi Washington on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

