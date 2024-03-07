View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kamasi Washington Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2024

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Fearless Movement.

Twenty-three new shows are planned from early May into late July at theatres and music halls across North America. Kamasi will also perform at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival in June.

Fearless Movement is set for release on May 3. Listen to the first single, "Prologue."

When do Kamasi Washington 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Citi / American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MVMT. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kamasi Washington Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 4
Kamasi Washington at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Kamasi Washington All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Kamasi Washington at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
May 5
Kamasi Washington at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
May 7
Kamasi Washington at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 8
Kamasi Washington at Live at the Ludlow Garage
Live at the Ludlow Garage Cincinnati, OH
May 9
Kamasi Washington at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
May 10
Kamasi Washington at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
May 11
Kamasi Washington at Fitzgerald Theater
Fitzgerald Theater Saint Paul, MN
May 12
Kamasi Washington at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
May 14
Kamasi Washington at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 15
Kamasi Washington at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
May 16
Kamasi Washington at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
Charline McCombs Empire Theatre San Antonio, TX
May 17
Kamasi Washington at Empire Garage LLC
Empire Garage LLC Austin, TX
May 30
Kamasi Washington at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 31
Kamasi Washington at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jun 1
Kamasi Washington at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Jun 2
Kamasi Washington at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 5
Kamasi Washington at Crest Theatre
Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA
Jun 6
Kamasi Washington at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Jun 7
Kamasi Washington at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Jun 8
Kamasi Washington at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Jun 9
Kamasi Washington at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Jun 11
Kamasi Washington at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Jun 15
to
Jun 16
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jul 31
Kamasi Washington at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kamasi Washington on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kamasi Washington's Zumic artist page.

1
316
artists
Kamasi Washington
genres
Jazz
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kamasi Washington
Kamasi Washington
May
4
Kamasi Washington
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kamasi Washington Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 29, 2021
Kamasi Washington Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Jazz Kamasi Washington
2
888
image for article Kamasi Washington Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 5, 2019
Kamasi Washington Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Jazz Kamasi Washington
1
1088
image for article Herbie Hancock & Kamasi Washington Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 9, 2019
Herbie Hancock & Kamasi Washington Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Jazz Psychedelic Rock Herbie Hancock Kamasi Washington
2
1641
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart