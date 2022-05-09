Kane Brown Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Kane Brown has added 2022-2023 tour dates to his schedule, billed as Drunk Or Dreaming.

Kane begins a tour through America later this month with Walker Hayes and RaeLynn on the bill. The newly announced shows are planned from September through January at large-scale venues in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe. Opening acts on select dates will be Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road, and / or Jessie James Decker.

When do Kane Brown 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and Kane Brown fan club members begin May 10. American Express, Restless Road fan club, Chris Lane fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kane Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kane Brown on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kane Brown's Zumic artist page.