View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kane Brown Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 9, 2022

Country star Kane Brown has added 2022-2023 tour dates to his schedule, billed as Drunk Or Dreaming.

Kane begins a tour through America later this month with Walker Hayes and RaeLynn on the bill. The newly announced shows are planned from September through January at large-scale venues in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe. Opening acts on select dates will be Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road, and / or Jessie James Decker.

When do Kane Brown 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and Kane Brown fan club members begin May 10. American Express, Restless Road fan club, Chris Lane fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kane Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 19
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
May 21
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
May 27
to
May 29
Patriotic Festival
Patriotic Festival at Norfolk Downtown Waterfront - Waterside Drive
Norfolk Downtown Waterfront - Waterside Drive Norfolk, VA
May 27
Kane Brown, Chase Rice, and RaeLynn
Kane Brown, Chase Rice, and RaeLynn at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
May 28
Kane Brown, Norfolk Waterfront Patriotic, Miles Kane, and Brooke Combe
Kane Brown, Norfolk Waterfront Patriotic, Miles Kane, and Brooke Combe at Waterfront
Rescheduled
Waterfront Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 3
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 4
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jun 5
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn
Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, and RaeLynn at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
CMA Fest
CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jun 27
Power 96.1's Summer Ball: The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kane Brown, Russ, and Gayle
Power 96.1's Summer Ball: The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kane Brown, Russ, and Gayle at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 5
Kane Brown and Walker Hayes
Kane Brown and Walker Hayes at Finley Stadium
Finley Stadium Chattanooga, TN
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Twin Cities Summer Jam
Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park Shakopee, MN
Jul 21
Kane Brown
Kane Brown at Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center
Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center Valparaiso, IN
Jul 22
Twin Cities Summer Jam: Kane Brown, Nelly, Kidd G, Callista Clark, Restless Road
Twin Cities Summer Jam: Kane Brown, Nelly, Kidd G, Callista Clark, Restless Road at Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park Shakopee, MN
Jul 28
Kane Brown
Kane Brown at California Mid-state Fair Grounds
California Mid-state Fair Grounds Paso Robles, CA
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Watershed Music Festival
Watershed Music Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Aug 18
Kane Brown and Jessie James Decker
Kane Brown and Jessie James Decker at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Aug 20
Kane Brown
Kane Brown at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Sep 17
Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Restless Road at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 20
Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Restless Road at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
CMC Rocks
CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Sep 25
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at Tuning Fork
Tuning Fork Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 1
Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Dec 2
Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 3
Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Dec 4
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, and Restless Road at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 8
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Dec 9
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Dec 10
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Dec 15
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 17
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Dec 18
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker
Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jan 17
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 19
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 20
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jan 21
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 25
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 27
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Jan 28
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Jan 29
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Jan 31
Kane Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, and Restless Road at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden

We recommend following Kane Brown on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kane Brown's Zumic artist page.

2
535
artists
Kane Brown
genres
Country Modern Country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kane Brown
Kane Brown
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kane Brown Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 8, 2019
Kane Brown Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Country Modern Country Singer-Songwriter Chris Lane Kane Brown Russell Dickerson
2
3191
image for article 2019 Rodeo Houston Features Bull Riding and Star Music Talent with Awesome Atmosphere
February 20, 2019
2019 Rodeo Houston Features Bull Riding and Star Music Talent wit...
Tickets Country Latin Pop Rock Brad Paisley Brooks & Dunn Camila Cabello Cardi B Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson George Strait Houston Rodeo Kacey Musgraves Kane Brown Kings of Leon Luke Bryan Luke Combs Lyle Lovett Old Dominion Panic! At The Disco Prince Royce Robert Earl Keen Santana The Turnpike Troubadours Tigres del Norte Tim McGraw Zac Brown Band Zedd
2
3369
image for article Chris Young Sets 2018 'Losing Sleep World Tour' Dates For North America: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 17, 2017
Chris Young Sets 2018 'Losing Sleep World Tour' Dates For North A...
Tickets Country Country Pop Chris Young Kane Brown LANCO United States
2
1970
Back to top
seating chart