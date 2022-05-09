Kane Brown Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Kane Brown has added 2022-2023 tour dates to his schedule, billed as Drunk Or Dreaming.
Kane begins a tour through America later this month with Walker Hayes and RaeLynn on the bill. The newly announced shows are planned from September through January at large-scale venues in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe. Opening acts on select dates will be Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road, and / or Jessie James Decker.
When do Kane Brown 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and Kane Brown fan club members begin May 10. American Express, Restless Road fan club, Chris Lane fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Kane Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 19
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Birmingham, AL
May 20
to
May 22
Gulf Shores, AL
Alabama, United States
May 27
to
May 29
Norfolk Downtown Waterfront - Waterside Drive
Norfolk, VA
May 27
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
May 28
Rescheduled
Waterfront
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jun 3
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jun 4
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Jun 5
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
Jun 27
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 5
Finley Stadium
Chattanooga, TN
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Canterbury Park
Shakopee, MN
Jul 21
Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center
Valparaiso, IN
Jul 22
Canterbury Park
Shakopee, MN
Jul 28
California Mid-state Fair Grounds
Paso Robles, CA
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Aug 18
Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IA
Aug 20
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Sep 17
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 20
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Sep 25
Tuning Fork
Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 1
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Dec 2
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 3
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Dec 4
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 8
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Dec 9
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Regina, SK, Canada
Dec 10
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Dec 15
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 17
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Dec 18
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jan 17
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 19
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 20
O2 Academy Birmingham
West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jan 21
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 25
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 27
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
Jan 28
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
Jan 29
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Jan 31
Berns
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
We recommend following Kane Brown on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
