Kane Brown Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Kane Brown added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the In The Air Tour, new shows are planned at large-scale arenas and stadiums across North America from March into September. The opening artists on select dates include Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee, Jon Pardi, LOCASH, RaeLynn, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, and / or Cole Swindell. Later this month, Kane has a festival performance at Las Vegas' iHeartRadio.

When do Kane Brown 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 28. Presales for Artist and TikTok begin September 26. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kane Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

