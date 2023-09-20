View all results for 'alt'
Kane Brown Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'In The Air' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 20, 2023

Country star Kane Brown added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the In The Air Tour, new shows are planned at large-scale arenas and stadiums across North America from March into September. The opening artists on select dates include Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee, Jon Pardi, LOCASH, RaeLynn, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, and / or Cole Swindell. Later this month, Kane has a festival performance at Las Vegas' iHeartRadio.

When do Kane Brown 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 28. Presales for Artist and TikTok begin September 26. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kane Brown Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 30
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Kane Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
to
Sep 23
iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Mar 28
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Mar 29
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 30
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 4
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Apr 5
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 6
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Apr 11
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Apr 12
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Apr 18
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Apr 19
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Apr 20
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Apr 26
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Apr 27
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Apr 28
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 9
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
May 10
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
May 11
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
May 17
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 18
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
May 30
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
May 31
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 1
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, and Parmalee at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 7
Kane Brown and Parmalee at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jun 8
Kane Brown and Parmalee at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 20
Kane Brown at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 20
Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, LOCASH, and RaeLynn at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 16
Kane Brown, Chris Young, LOCASH, and RaeLynn at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Aug 24
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, LOCASH, and RaeLynn at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Sep 6
Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, LOCASH, and RaeLynn at Coors Field
Rescheduled
Coors Field Denver, CO
Sep 14
Kane Brown, Cole Swindell, LOCASH, and RaeLynn at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kane Brown on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kane Brown's Zumic artist page.

