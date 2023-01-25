Kansas Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kansas have added 2023 and 2024 tour dates, billed as Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from June to late January, 2024. According to a press release, these shows "will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band’s illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live." Additional dates will be added at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. Kansas plan to return to touring in March.

When do Kansas 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as Janaury 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, American Express cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is KANSASBAND. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kansas All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kansas on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Kansas Zumic artist page.