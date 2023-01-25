Kansas Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kansas have added 2023 and 2024 tour dates, billed as Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour.
The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from June to late January, 2024. According to a press release, these shows "will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band’s illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live." Additional dates will be added at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. Kansas plan to return to touring in March.
When do Kansas 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as Janaury 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, American Express cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is KANSASBAND. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Kansas Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 17
Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center
Shawnee, OK
Mar 23
Quechan Casino Resort
Winterhaven, CA
Mar 24
Pala Casino - Events Center
Pala, CA
Mar 25
The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms
Queen Creek, AZ
Apr 1
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Lincoln, CA
Apr 20
Marion Cultural and Civic Center
Marion, IL
May 19
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Decatur, IL
May 21
Iroquois Amphitheater
Louisville, KY
Jun 2
Benedum Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 3
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Baltimore, MD
Jun 9
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Jun 10
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Jun 16
Embassy Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 17
Fisher Theatre - MI
Detroit, MI
Jun 29
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 1
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
Jul 7
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 8
Clowes Memorial Hall
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 14
State Theatre - MN
Minneapolis, MN
Jul 15
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jul 21
The Grand Theater
Wausau, WI
Jul 22
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 27
The Midland Theatre - MO
Kansas City, MO
Jul 29
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis
St. Louis, MO
Aug 4
Hoyt Sherman Place
Des Moines, IA
Aug 5
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Omaha, NE
Aug 18
Tennessee Theatre
Knoxville, TN
Aug 19
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Aug 25
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Aug 26
Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 6
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 8
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Sep 9
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Sep 12
Morrison Center
Boise, ID
Sep 14
Golden Gate Theatre
San Francisco, CA
Sep 16
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 17
Bolboa Theatre
San Diego, CA
Sep 22
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Albuquerque, NM
Sep 24
The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
El Paso, TX
Oct 12
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
Worcester, MA
Oct 13
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Brookville, NY
Oct 20
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio, TX
Oct 21
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Oct 26
Von Braun Center
Huntsville, AL
Oct 27
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
Nov 3
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Nov 4
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Dec 1
Johnny Mercer Theatre
Savannah, GA
Dec 2
Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Jan 12
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Jan 13
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Jan 19
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Jan 20
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Jan 27
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Melbourne, FL
Jan 28
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
We recommend following Kansas on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Kansas Zumic artist page.