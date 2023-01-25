View all results for 'alt'
Kansas Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2023

Kansas have added 2023 and 2024 tour dates, billed as Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from June to late January, 2024. According to a press release, these shows "will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band’s illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live." Additional dates will be added at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. Kansas plan to return to touring in March.

When do Kansas 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as Janaury 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, American Express cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is KANSASBAND. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 13
Kansas
Kansas at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Brookville, NY

Mar 11
Kansas
Kansas at Busch Gardens
Busch Gardens Tampa, FL
Mar 17
Kansas
Kansas at Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center
Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center Shawnee, OK
Mar 23
Kansas
Kansas at Quechan Casino Resort
Quechan Casino Resort Winterhaven, CA
Mar 24
Kansas
Kansas at Pala Casino - Events Center
Pala Casino - Events Center Pala, CA
Mar 25
Kansas
Kansas at The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms
The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms Queen Creek, AZ
Apr 1
Kansas and Blue Oyster Cult
Kansas and Blue Oyster Cult at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Apr 20
Kansas
Kansas at Marion Cultural and Civic Center
Marion Cultural and Civic Center Marion, IL
May 19
Kansas
Kansas at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Decatur, IL
May 21
Kansas
Kansas at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
Jun 2
Kansas
Kansas at Benedum Center
Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 3
Kansas
Kansas at Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric Baltimore, MD
Jun 9
Kansas
Kansas at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Jun 10
Kansas
Kansas at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Jun 16
Kansas
Kansas at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 17
Kansas
Kansas at Fisher Theatre - MI
Fisher Theatre - MI Detroit, MI
Jun 29
Kansas
Kansas at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 1
Kansas
Kansas at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Jul 7
Kansas
Kansas at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Jul 8
Kansas
Kansas at Clowes Memorial Hall
Clowes Memorial Hall Indianapolis, IN
Jul 14
Kansas
Kansas at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Jul 15
Kansas
Kansas at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Jul 21
Kansas
Kansas at The Grand Theater
The Grand Theater Wausau, WI
Jul 22
Kansas
Kansas at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jul 27
Kansas
Kansas at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Jul 29
Kansas
Kansas at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis St. Louis, MO
Aug 4
Kansas
Kansas at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Aug 5
Kansas
Kansas at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Aug 18
Kansas
Kansas at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Aug 19
Kansas
Kansas at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 25
Kansas
Kansas at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Aug 26
Kansas
Kansas at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 6
Kansas
Kansas at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 8
Kansas
Kansas at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 9
Kansas
Kansas at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Sep 12
Kansas
Kansas at Morrison Center
Morrison Center Boise, ID
Sep 14
Kansas
Kansas at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Sep 16
Kansas
Kansas at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Sep 17
Kansas
Kansas at Bolboa Theatre
Bolboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Sep 22
Kansas
Kansas at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Sep 24
Kansas
Kansas at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center El Paso, TX
Oct 12
Kansas
Kansas at Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts Worcester, MA
Oct 13
Kansas
Kansas at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Brookville, NY
Oct 20
Kansas
Kansas at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Oct 21
Kansas
Kansas at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 26
Kansas
Kansas at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Oct 27
Kansas
Kansas at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Nov 3
Kansas
Kansas at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Nov 4
Kansas
Kansas at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Dec 1
Kansas
Kansas at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Dec 2
Kansas
Kansas at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 12
Kansas
Kansas at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Jan 13
Kansas
Kansas at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Jan 19
Kansas
Kansas at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Jan 20
Kansas
Kansas at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Jan 27
Kansas
Kansas at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Jan 28
Kansas
Kansas at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL

We recommend following Kansas on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Kansas Zumic artist page.

Kansas
Classic Rock Progressive rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
Kansas
Kansas
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Brookville, NY
