Kany Garcia Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Puerto Rican artist Kany Garcia has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

The singer-songwriter extraordinaria returns to the stage later this month with headlining shows in Costa Rica, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, Peru, and Argentina. The newly announced concerts are set in August and September at intimate venues across the USA. Her most recent album, 2020's Mesa Para Dos, features 10 duets with major artists and so far has over 100 million song streams on Spotify.

When do Kany Garcia 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kany Garcia All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kany Garcia on social media and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Kany shared a new song featuring Rozalén titled "Justito a Tiempo." She plans to release her new album, El Amor Que Merecemos, on May 27. For more, check out Kany Garcia's Zumic artist page.