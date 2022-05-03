View all results for 'alt'
Kany Garcia Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Performing in Latin and North America
Published May 3, 2022

Puerto Rican artist Kany Garcia has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

The singer-songwriter extraordinaria returns to the stage later this month with headlining shows in Costa Rica, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, Peru, and Argentina. The newly announced concerts are set in August and September at intimate venues across the USA. Her most recent album, 2020's Mesa Para Dos, features 10 duets with major artists and so far has over 100 million song streams on Spotify.

When do Kany Garcia 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kany Garcia All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 7
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Parque Viva
Parque Viva Guácima, Provincia de Alajuela, Costa Rica
May 19
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Hotel el Prado
Hotel el Prado Barranquilla, Colombia
May 20
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Plaza de Toros La Macarena
Plaza de Toros La Macarena Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
May 21
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Plaza de Toros Cañaveralejo
Plaza de Toros Cañaveralejo Cali, Colombia
May 25
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Teresa Carreño Theater
Teresa Carreño Theater Caracas, Venezuela
May 26
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Teresa Carreño Theater
Teresa Carreño Theater Caracas, Venezuela
May 27
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
May 29
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Teatro Caupolicán
Teatro Caupolicán Santiago, Chile
Jun 1
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Teatro Municipal de Lima
Teatro Municipal de Lima Cercado de Lima, Peru
Jun 2
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Teatro Broadway
Teatro Broadway Pérez, Argentina
Jun 4
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Córdoba, Argentina
Córdoba, Argentina Cordoba, Argentina
Jun 5
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Teatro Gran Rex - Avenida Corrientes
Teatro Gran Rex - Avenida Corrientes Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Aug 26
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 27
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Aug 28
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Sep 1
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Sep 2
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 3
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Sep 9
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Sep 10
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia at McAllen Performing Arts Center
McAllen Performing Arts Center McAllen, TX

We recommend following Kany Garcia on social media and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Kany shared a new song featuring Rozalén titled "Justito a Tiempo." She plans to release her new album, El Amor Que Merecemos, on May 27. For more, check out Kany Garcia's Zumic artist page.

Kany Garcia
Latin Pop Singer-Songwriter
Kany Garcia
Kany Garcia
