KARD Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-Pop group KARD have announced 2022 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set in August and September at North American venues.

The group — featuring J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo — will visit Washington DC, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, and Houston. Formed in 2016, KARD were one of the most prolific Korean pop groups but have not been as active since the pandemic started and last performed in America in 2019.

When do KARD 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following KARD on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the group released a six-song album titled Re:. For more, check out KARD's Zumic artist page.