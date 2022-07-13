View all results for 'alt'
KARD Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Wild Kard' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2022

K-Pop group KARD have announced 2022 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set in August and September at North American venues.

The group — featuring J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo — will visit Washington DC, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, and Houston. Formed in 2016, KARD were one of the most prolific Korean pop groups but have not been as active since the pandemic started and last performed in America in 2019.

When do KARD 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 10
KARD
KARD at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Aug 12
KARD
KARD at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Aug 14
KARD
KARD at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 16
KARD
KARD at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Aug 18
KARD
KARD at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 22
KARD
KARD at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 24
KARD
KARD at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Aug 26
KARD
KARD at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Aug 28
KARD
KARD at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 30
KARD
KARD at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 1
KARD
KARD at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX

We recommend following KARD on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the group released a six-song album titled Re:. For more, check out KARD's Zumic artist page.

