Karol G Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Colombian star Karol G added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.
Next month, Karol G performs headlining shows in her home country, followed by stops in Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Panama. Billed as the $trip Love Tour, the newly announced shows are planned in September and October at large-scale arenas across North America. Joining the bill for the new shows will be AGUDELO888.
When do Karol G 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin April 26. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is LOVE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 10
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Sep 13
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
May 14
Estadio Pascual Guerrero
Cali, Valle del Cauca, Columbia
May 21
Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
May 22
Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
May 25
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
May 26
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
May 27
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
May 28
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Jun 2
Coliseo General Rumiñahui
Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Jun 3
Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo
Guayaquil, Guayas, Ecuador
Jun 4
Arena Costa Verde
Lima, Callao Region, Peru
Jun 5
Arena Costa Verde
Lima, Callao Region, Peru
Jun 8
Auditorio Telmex
Zapopan, Mexico
Jun 9
Arena Monterrey
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Jun 11
Mexico City Arena
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 12
Mexico City Arena
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 15
Estadio Chochi Sosa
Tegucigalpa, Francisco Morazán Department, Honduras
Jun 17
Cuscatlan Stadium
San Salvador, El Salvador
Jun 18
Plaza Amador
Panama City, Panama
Jun 19
Cuscatlan Stadium
San Salvador, El Salvador
Sep 6
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Sep 8
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Sep 13
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 14
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Sep 17
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 18
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Sep 22
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
Miami, FL
Sep 27
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 4
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Oct 5
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 7
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Oct 11
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 13
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Oct 14
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 18
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Oct 20
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Oct 21
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 25
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Oct 28
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Oct 29
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
