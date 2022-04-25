Karol G Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Colombian star Karol G added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

Next month, Karol G performs headlining shows in her home country, followed by stops in Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Panama. Billed as the $trip Love Tour, the newly announced shows are planned in September and October at large-scale arenas across North America. Joining the bill for the new shows will be AGUDELO888.

When do Karol G 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin April 26. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LOVE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Karol G All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Karol G on her social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

