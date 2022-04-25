View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Karol G Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Arena shows in Latin America, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 25, 2022

This week, Colombian star Karol G added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

Next month, Karol G performs headlining shows in her home country, followed by stops in Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Panama. Billed as the $trip Love Tour, the newly announced shows are planned in September and October at large-scale arenas across North America. Joining the bill for the new shows will be AGUDELO888.

When do Karol G 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin April 26. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LOVE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Karol G Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 10
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep 13
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Karol G All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 14
Karol G
Karol G at Estadio Pascual Guerrero
Estadio Pascual Guerrero Cali, Valle del Cauca, Columbia
May 21
Karol G
Karol G at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
May 22
Karol G
Karol G at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
May 25
Karol G
Karol G at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
May 26
Karol G
Karol G at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
May 27
Karol G
Karol G at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
May 28
Karol G
Karol G at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Jun 2
Karol G
Karol G at Coliseo General Rumiñahui
Coliseo General Rumiñahui Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Jun 3
Karol G
Karol G at Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo
Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo Guayaquil, Guayas, Ecuador
Jun 4
Karol G
Karol G at Arena Costa Verde
Arena Costa Verde Lima, Callao Region, Peru
Jun 5
Karol G
Karol G at Arena Costa Verde
Arena Costa Verde Lima, Callao Region, Peru
Jun 8
Karol G
Karol G at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
Jun 9
Karol G
Karol G at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Jun 11
Karol G
Karol G at Mexico City Arena
Mexico City Arena Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 12
Karol G
Karol G at Mexico City Arena
Mexico City Arena Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 15
Karol G
Karol G at Estadio Chochi Sosa
Estadio Chochi Sosa Tegucigalpa, Francisco Morazán Department, Honduras
Jun 17
Karol G
Karol G at Cuscatlan Stadium
Cuscatlan Stadium San Salvador, El Salvador
Jun 18
Karol G
Karol G at Plaza Amador
Plaza Amador Panama City, Panama
Jun 19
Karol G
Karol G at Cuscatlan Stadium
Cuscatlan Stadium San Salvador, El Salvador
Sep 6
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Sep 8
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 9
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 10
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep 13
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 14
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 17
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 18
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Sep 22
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Sep 24
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Sep 26
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Sep 27
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 30
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Oct 4
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 5
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 7
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 9
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 11
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Oct 13
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 14
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Oct 18
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Oct 20
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 21
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Oct 25
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Oct 27
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 28
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 29
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Karol G and AGUDELO888 at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada

We recommend following Karol G on her social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Karol G's Zumic artist page.

1
2439
artists
Karol G
genres
Latin Trap Reggaeton Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Karol G
Karol G
Sep
10
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep
13
Karol G and AGUDELO888
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart