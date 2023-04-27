View all results for 'alt'
Karol G Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Mañana Será Bonito' tour in six cities
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 27, 2023

Colombian artist Karol G has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Mañana Será Bonito.

Six new North American dates are planned in August and September. The singer plans to entertain audiences at large-scale venues in Nevada, California, Florida, Texas, and New Jersey. Karol G also has a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

When do Karol G 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on April 30. Presales for Artist Verified Fan begin May 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Karol G Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
Karol G at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Karol G All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 11
Karol G at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Aug 18
Karol G at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
Aug 25
Karol G at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 29
Karol G at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Sep 2
Karol G at Cotton Bowl Stadium
Cotton Bowl Stadium Dallas, TX
Sep 7
Karol G at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Karol G on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Karol G's Zumic artist page.

