Katatonia Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Swedish metal band Katatonia added 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Sky Void of Stars.
The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at North American venues and five new February dates in Australia. In the coming months, Katatonia have festival performances and headlining shows across Europe.
Katatonia Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Katatonia All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 7
to
Sep 9
Summer Dying Loud 2023
Aleksandrów Kujawski, Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Sep 9
Zuiderpark
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Sep 28
to
Sep 30
Quantic Club
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Nov 6
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 7
Dolans Warehouse
Limerick, County Limerick, Ireland
Nov 9
The Sinclair Music Hall
Cambridge, MA
Nov 10
Webster Theater
Hartford, CT
Nov 11
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Nov 13
Le Studio TD
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 15
The Axis Club Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 16
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 17
The Roxy At Mahall's
Lakewood, OH
Nov 19
Lyric Arts Main Street Stage
Anoka, MN
Nov 21
Oriental Theater
Denver, CO
Nov 22
The Commonwealth Room
South Salt Lake, UT
Nov 25
Rickshaw Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 26
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Nov 28
Cornerstone - CA
Berkeley, CA
Nov 30
Echo + Echoplex
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 1
The Glass House
Pomona, CA
Dec 2
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Dec 4
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Dec 5
Come and Take It Live
Austin, TX
Dec 8
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Dec 9
Level 13 Event Center - FL
Orlando, FL
Feb 9
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Feb 10
The Croxton Bandroom
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 11
The Triffid
Newstead, QLD, Australia
Feb 12
Main Room
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Feb 13
Rosemount Hotel
North Perth, WA, Australia
When do Katatonia 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 30. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Katatonia on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Katatonia's Zumic artist page.