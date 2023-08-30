View all results for 'alt'
Katatonia Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

35+ shows in Europe, North America, Australia
Published August 30, 2023

Swedish metal band Katatonia added 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Sky Void of Stars.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at North American venues and five new February dates in Australia. In the coming months, Katatonia have festival performances and headlining shows across Europe.

Nov 12
Katatonia at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Sep 7
to
Sep 9
Summer Dying Loud 2023 at Summer Dying Loud 2023
Summer Dying Loud 2023 Aleksandrów Kujawski, Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Sep 9
Baroeg Open Air 2023 at Zuiderpark
Zuiderpark Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Sep 28
to
Sep 30
Metal Gates 2023 at Quantic Club
Quantic Club București, Municipiul București, Romania
Oct 7
VIENNA METAL MEETING at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Nov 6
Katatonia at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Nov 7
Katatonia at Dolans Warehouse
Dolans Warehouse Limerick, County Limerick, Ireland
Nov 9
Katatonia at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Nov 10
Katatonia at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Nov 11
Katatonia at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Nov 12
Katatonia at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Nov 13
Katatonia at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 15
Katatonia at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 16
Katatonia at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 17
Katatonia at The Roxy At Mahall's
The Roxy At Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Nov 18
Katatonia at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Nov 19
Katatonia at Lyric Arts Main Street Stage
Lyric Arts Main Street Stage Anoka, MN
Nov 21
Katatonia at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Nov 22
Katatonia at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Nov 24
Katatonia at Bossanova
Bossanova Portland, OR
Nov 25
Katatonia at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 26
Katatonia at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 28
Katatonia at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Nov 29
Katatonia at Strummer's
Strummer's Fresno, CA
Nov 30
Katatonia at Echo + Echoplex
Echo + Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
Dec 1
Katatonia at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Dec 2
Katatonia at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Dec 4
Katatonia at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Dec 5
Katatonia at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
Dec 6
Katatonia at Scout Bar
Scout Bar Houston, TX
Dec 8
Katatonia at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Dec 9
Katatonia at Level 13 Event Center - FL
Level 13 Event Center - FL Orlando, FL
Feb 9
Katatonia at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Feb 10
Katatonia at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 11
Katatonia at The Triffid
The Triffid Newstead, QLD, Australia
Feb 12
Katatonia at Main Room
Main Room Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Feb 13
Katatonia at Rosemount Hotel
Rosemount Hotel North Perth, WA, Australia
When do Katatonia 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 30. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Katatonia on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Katatonia's Zumic artist page.

