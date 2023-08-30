Katatonia Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Swedish metal band Katatonia added 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Sky Void of Stars.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at North American venues and five new February dates in Australia. In the coming months, Katatonia have festival performances and headlining shows across Europe.

When do Katatonia 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 30. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Katatonia on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

