Katie Pruitt Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30 shows and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 12, 2024

Nashville singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer Katie Pruitt announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Mantras.

New concerts are planned from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America. Katie also has festival sets at Stagecoach in California and Railbird in Kentucky.

When do Katie Pruitt 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for Artist begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Katie Pruitt Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Katie Pruitt All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 28
Katie Pruitt at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Mar 29
Katie Pruitt at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Mar 30
Katie Pruitt at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Apr 1
Katie Pruitt at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Apr 3
Katie Pruitt at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Apr 4
Katie Pruitt at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
Apr 7
Katie Pruitt at Parish
Parish Austin, TX
Apr 10
Katie Pruitt at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Apr 11
Katie Pruitt at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Apr 12
Katie Pruitt at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Apr 13
Katie Pruitt at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Apr 16
Katie Pruitt at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 17
Katie Pruitt at Shrine Ballroom
Shrine Ballroom Boise, ID
Apr 19
Katie Pruitt at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 20
Katie Pruitt at Revelry Food+Music Hub
Revelry Food+Music Hub Kelowna, BC, Canada
Apr 22
Katie Pruitt at Capital Ballroom
Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC, Canada
Apr 24
Katie Pruitt at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Apr 26
Katie Pruitt at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 7
Katie Pruitt at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
May 11
Katie Pruitt at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
May 12
Katie Pruitt at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
May 14
Katie Pruitt at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 16
Katie Pruitt at The Ark
The Ark Ann Arbor, MI
May 17
Katie Pruitt at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
May 18
Katie Pruitt at Vivarium
Vivarium Milwaukee, WI
May 19
Katie Pruitt at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
May 23
Katie Pruitt at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
Railbird Music Festival at The Red Mile
The Red Mile Lexington, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Katie Pruitt on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Mantras is scheduled for release on April 5. Watch the music videos for "Blood Related" and "White Lies, White Jesus And You." For more, check out Katie Pruitt's Zumic artist page.

