Katie Pruitt Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nashville singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer Katie Pruitt announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Mantras.

New concerts are planned from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America. Katie also has festival sets at Stagecoach in California and Railbird in Kentucky.

When do Katie Pruitt 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for Artist begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Katie Pruitt on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Mantras is scheduled for release on April 5. Watch the music videos for "Blood Related" and "White Lies, White Jesus And You." For more, check out Katie Pruitt's Zumic artist page.