Katy Perry Adds 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'PLAY' residency extended into August
Published January 27, 2022

Katy Perry has been doing a Las Vegas residency and she likes it. This week, the pop star added more concert dates at Resorts World Theatre.

Perry debuted the show for a special New Year's Eve run to close out 2021, and wrapped up the first leg of performances earlier this month. Billed as ᑭᒪᗩY, the events are staged at a new 5,000 capacity venue called Resorts World Theatre. The intimate venue, which boasts that the farthest seats from the stage are only 150 feet away, will also be hosting upcoming residencies by Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan. This weekend, Perry is booked as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live; her fifth appearance on the show and first since 2017.

When do Katy Perry 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins January 29. Presales for VIP packages and local venue/radio begin January 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Katy Perry All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 5
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 12
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 16
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 19
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 27
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 28
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 29
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 3
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 4
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 8
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jul 29
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jul 30
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 3
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 5
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 6
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 10
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 13
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Katy Perry on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

