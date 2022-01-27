Katy Perry Adds 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Katy Perry has been doing a Las Vegas residency and she likes it. This week, the pop star added more concert dates at Resorts World Theatre.

Perry debuted the show for a special New Year's Eve run to close out 2021, and wrapped up the first leg of performances earlier this month. Billed as ᑭᒪᗩY, the events are staged at a new 5,000 capacity venue called Resorts World Theatre. The intimate venue, which boasts that the farthest seats from the stage are only 150 feet away, will also be hosting upcoming residencies by Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan. This weekend, Perry is booked as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live; her fifth appearance on the show and first since 2017.

When do Katy Perry 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins January 29. Presales for VIP packages and local venue/radio begin January 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Katy Perry All Tour Dates and Tickets

