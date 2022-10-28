View all results for 'alt'
Katy Perry Sets 2023 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'PLAY' residency extended into April
Francesco Marano

Published October 28, 2022

This week, Katy Perry added more Las Vegas concert dates at Resorts World Theatre. The newly added dates will run from February into April of 2023.

Billed as ᑭᒪᗩY, the events are staged at the 5,000 capacity Resorts World Theatre. The intimate venue boasts that the farthest seats from the stage are only 150 feet away and, "features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology."

This week, Perry made news when video went viral of an eye glitch she had on stage. Thankfully she appears to be fine, and made light of the awkward situation on social media while announcing the new dates.

When do Katy Perry 2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins November 4. Presales for American Express cardholders begin November 1. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Katy Perry All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 17
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 22
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 24
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 3
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 7
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 12
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 14
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
Katy Perry
Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Katy Perry on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Katy Perry Zumic artist page.

